93 Mobile Games of Zynga

Mobile game developer Zynga has agreed to be acquired by Take-Two Interactive, publisher of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, for $12.7 billion. The move will give Take-Two an advantage in growing its mobile business through Zynga’s library of games, deep bench of mobile programmers, 183 million monthly active users, and programmatic advertising platform that uses machine learning for ad placement to monetize free mobile games.

Here is a list of Zynga’s mobile social games. Nearly all are available for iOS, Android, and Facebook Gaming. Some are available on Snapchat and Amazon Kindle Fire.

Mobile Games of Zynga

101 Okey Plus, Turkey’s most popular mobile game, is a tournament-style four-person multiplayer contest in the rummy family.

1010!, a brain teaser, lets users combine puzzle blocks, build and destroy structures by creating lines, and test logic with friends.

1010! Color is a simple puzzle game. Drag and drop pieces on the board to combine sets of three or more of the same color. Merge three to clear the puzzle blocks, leaving space for new pieces.

Backgammon Plus is a classic one-on-one multiplayer game of strategy, tactics, counting, and probability, designed for fans of backgammon and its variants.

Barista Life tests your skill at running a coffee shop. At Zerosum Coffee, learn how to use the coffee maker, interact with customers, and make the best cappuccino in town. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Baseball Heroes lets you test your skill at pitching and hitting. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Bid Whist Plus is a trick-taking card game where bidding determines the trump suit and ranking of cards. Play with essential partnerships and bidding, or try Solo and Whist variants to play without partners.

Black Diamond Casino offers amazing jackpots, payouts, and tantalizing rewards along the way, all designed for high rollers.

Blob Runner 3D will be your favorite runner of all time. Watch out for the obstacles, push them away, and collect all jellies to become a giant blob. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Block Breaker Miner is a construction game. Break the blocks and build a city. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Bluff Plus is a fresh take on bluff card games (Bluff, Cheat, B.S, I Doubt It, Swindle, Lie, Doubting, Trust, Don’t Trust), combining bluffing and island-building.

Boggle with Friends is a new version of the classic board game from Hasbro. It’s loaded with fun new modes, daily challenges, and puzzling twists. Compete in live, head-to-head tournaments and lightning-fast single-round tournaments.

Bounzy! lets you enter the world of magic as a wizard, facing an onslaught of fantastic monsters and beasts. Fight enemies using magic bolts, missiles, and fireballs to protect your town.

Build Roads takes place in a troubled town, where the roads are terrible, and traffic is unbearable. The mayor has contracted you to build and fix all the roads in the city! Use this opportunity to upgrade your company and make big bucks. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Bumped Out is a fast-paced ‘‘bumper royale’’ game for Snapchat. Eight players drive fun vehicles — e.g., shark, bulldozer, donut — and bump into other players on a collapsing shrinking island. The last player standing on the island is the winner.

Canak Okey Plus is like a traditional okey game with the addition of a fund and teams at the table. All four players contribute to the fund, which grows with each hand. Win by discarding your last tile with the joker.

Candy Pour is a game to manage a candy store. Prepare orders for sweets, fruits, and cotton candy. Expand your business by purchasing new shops. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Car Restoration 3D lets you buy a rusty wreck, transform it into a nice vehicle, and sell it for a better price. Clean the exterior, change tires, repair the body, and have fun using tools such as grinders, paint guns, and torque wrenches. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Cashier 3D is a supermarket simulator. Manage your cash register correctly, count the money quickly, and don’t keep customers waiting. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Chess with Friends lets you connect with friends and challenge them to one of the world’s oldest, most popular games. Play multiple games simultaneously, track your moves, and improve your stats.

Color Circles 3D is a game to stack colorful circles in the proper order and solve tricky puzzles. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Crosswords with Friends is a daily crossword puzzle written for today’s world. Crosswords are created by editors Trip Payne (co-star of the crossword documentary film “Wordplay”) and Amy Reynaldo (author of “How to Conquer the New York Times Crossword”).

CSR Racing 2 delivers hyper-real drag racing to the palms of your hands. Compete against live players worldwide with your custom-built supercars, including LaFerrari, McLaren P1, Koenigsegg One:1, and more. Team up with friends to form a crew, tune your rides for maximum speed, and dominate the competition in global crew events.

Dawn of Titans is a game to conquer the Shattered Kingdoms as you control the titans in stunning 3D warfare. Command troops with titans, capture territory, build your army, and expand your territory.

Dodge Master is a dodging and shooting mafia battle. Show your ninja skills and dodge your way out of this mafia fight. You are the real Dodge Master if you can escape from all the bullets. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Draw Something is a popular social drawing and guessing game. Select a word to draw for friends, then watch them guess and make hilarious drawings.

Drive Thru 3D is a fast-food simulator. Take the order, prepare the most delicious fast food in town, and serve it to your customers. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Empires & Puzzles: RPG Quest offers a new take on role-playing games, combining match-3 battles, building a mighty stronghold, and player-versus-player duels.

Empires and Allies is a modern military strategy game that puts the weapons of modern war at your fingertips in a never-ending battle to conquer the world. Join friends, form alliances, build your army, and prepare for battle.

FarmVille 2 lets you create, build, and nourish the farm of your dreams. Interact with various interesting characters, grow and unlock crops, take care of animals, and make your farm come alive. Trade with neighbors and contribute to your friends’ farms.

FarmVille 2: Country Escape is a mobile-optimized FarmVille experience. Farm at your own pace. Play with friends or on your own in anonymous mode. Join a farm co-op to trade and share and go on farm adventures to collect rare goods.

FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape lets you run a beachside inn complete with island workshops, tropical crops, and exotic animals. Grow pineapples, coconuts, and orchids. Catch fresh fish to delight your guests with pina coladas, grilled seafood, and flower leis.

FarmVille 3 is the latest farm game from Zynga. Start your own animal farm from the ground up by breeding and constructing a thriving farm. Build the farm and decide which baby animals to raise and breed. Choose which animal habitats to renovate and where to expand.

Fast Driver 3D is a driving simulator. Experiment with different roads and cars. Try not to crash to complete levels in time. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Fit and Squeeze is a thinking game to fit all the colorful marbles into a container. Remember not to block your next move. Solve which balls should go first. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Flipper Dunk is a challenging, single-tap basketball game. Use patience and precision to master the dunk. View on the App Store or Google Play.

FreeCell Solitaire is a classic single-player card game. The clean design and big cards make playing a breeze.

Game of Thrones Slots Casino lets you relive the popular television show by experiencing slot machines with the classic sights, sounds, and beautiful art all based on Game of Thrones. Use teamwork to aid your quest to sit on the Iron Throne.

Gear Race 3D is a car racing game. Listen to your tires and engine, decide when to change the gear, and boost your car to win. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Gin Rummy Plus lets you play Gin Rummy with friends, family, and millions of participants worldwide. Hone your skill, test your luck, and challenge friends and strangers alike in the world’s most popular Gin Rummy app.

Go Knots 3D is a puzzle game to sort all colored chains onto poles. Be careful not to get them tangled. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Gold Rush 3D! is a simulator app for prospecting. Find the valuable gems; each level is different. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Golf Rival is a multiplayer online golf game. Enjoy real-time one-on-one competition and realistic golf equipment.

Gun Gang is an epic gang runner race. Start running by yourself. Then shoot 3D obstacles, collect other shooters on your way, grow your crowd, and get a massive shooting gang. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Hair Challenge is an adventure in which you have super long majestic hair. Pick up colorful weaves as you walk the runway. Watch out for the scissors, blades, and other sharp obstacles to keep your gorgeous hair from getting cut. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells helps you prepare to master spells, outsmart challenges, and explore the wonders of the Wizarding World.

High Heels! is a racing game in (very) high heels. The taller your heels are, the easier it will be to escape from the walls. A different obstacle awaits along the way. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Hit Guys is a thrilling assassination game. Try to find and finish your targets on the street. Take care not to hurt innocent people. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Hit It Rich! has top slots and the biggest collection of free slot casino games. Join the jackpot party, win big bonuses, and play the best authentic Las Vegas casino games.

Joust Run combines the modern office with jousting. Use your lance to eliminate enemies, avoid obstacles, and collect points. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Merge Dragons! is a puzzle adventure game where you are tasked with healing a magical land, harnessing the power of dragons, solving fun puzzles, and building your camp to grow dragons.

Merge Farm! lets you use merging mechanics to grow your farm and harvest fruits and vegetables. Plant tons of crops across your farm and join them to grow bigger plants that produce more.

Merge Gems! gives you the power to combine rocks into beautiful gems. Merge and match rocks, gold, and more and enjoy their sparkle and shine.

Merge Magic! lets you combine eggs to hatch magical creatures and evolve them to uncover more powerful ones. Encounter and solve challenging puzzle levels. Match the items to win, then bring rewards back to your garden to collect and grow.

Merge Town! lets you start with a plot of land and then grow it into a city. Each house can be merged with others of the same variety to form a bigger one. The more you earn, the more houses you can purchase, and the more you can push the clock to develop faster.

Merged! combines domino blocks and brain training exercises to connect dice shapes. Match three of the same colored dice, and merge blocks.

Money Maker 3D lets you create a cash-printing empire. Unlock mechanics — color sorting, printing, creating holographic stripe foils, cutting, shredding fake ones, and bundling your bankrolls. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Oil Well Drilling is an oil speculation simulator. Manage fuel, cooling, and speed while searching for diggings. The more gems you collect, the more you can upgrade your drill and increase your chance to produce a gusher. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Okey Plus is based on the Turkish coffeehouse card game. Play online with your friends or against more than 1 million Facebook users. Join a private game room consisting of players of the same level. Get thousands of free chips by logging in every day.

Onnect is a 3D pair-matching puzzle game with challenging levels. Find the matching tiles and connect the pairs with up to three lines. Remove all tile pairs before the time expires. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Overloaded lets you drive a bus full of passengers around the world. Fit passengers to the limit; just don’t overload it! View on the App Store or Google Play.

Pick My Stuff is a package delivery game. Deliver the packages without dropping them. Hit the pedal for faster delivery, or be safe and drive slow. Can you deliver them all? View on the App Store or Google Play.

Picker 3D is a collection game. Drag the picker right or left. Pick up everything and open gates. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Pixel Shot 3D is a game to master trick shots. Swipe and shoot to drop blocks. Can you break them all? View on the App Store or Google Play.

Puzzle Combat is a fast-paced story-based role-playing game. Battle endless waves of enemies. Assemble your hero roster from hundreds of characters. Equip your team with upgradeable weapons and battle opponents, bosses, and rival alliance clans.

Queen Bee! is a high-school simulator. Take care of yourself, stay trendy, and be the most popular girl in the school. But be careful; fame is hard to gain, easy to lose. Your choices will make you a Queen Bee or a Loser. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Ragdoll Fighter is a game for testing your battle skills against another ragdoll. You and the enemy have a health bar and a specific health count. Attack with your hands and feet, or any weapons at your disposal, to kill the enemy. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Repair Master 3D is a repair simulation game to fix all sorts of gadgets. Easily learn how to fix a car, repair a system, recharge a phone, and clean your electronics. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Repair My Car! is a mechanic game. Repair cars, clean oils, renew pistons, and charge the battery or install a new one to get ready for the race. View on the App Store or Google Play.

ReVamp, available exclusively on Snapchat, is a suspenseful strategy game where friends try to renovate an old mansion before getting bitten by a vampire and turned into a ghost.

Six! is a simple game to move a hexagon down the screen by tapping the blocks below it to destroy them. Tap the wrong blocks, and the hexagon can get thrown off balance and fall off the tower of blocks.

Sleep Well! is a game to get the characters to sleep. Pull and push the characters to meet the objectives. Wake them up when the alarm goes off, feed the hungry cat, rescue him from being abducted by aliens, and more. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Solitaire is a popular and classic single-player card game also known as Klondike Solitaire and Patience. This solitaire app has Klondike Solitaire 1 and Klondike Solitaire 3 cards.

Spades Plus is based on the classic trick-taking game for friends and family. Play Classic Spades, or try your hand at Solo, Mirror, and Whiz variations. Compete for the top spot in high-stakes tournaments or win challenges to collect themed decks.

Spider Solitaire is a more challenging single-player game. It’s simple when played with one suit; try two or four suits for a challenge.

Tangle Master 3D is a color puzzle. Sort the ropes in the correct order, and untangle them on time with limited moves to complete each level. View on the App Store or Google Play.

They Need You is a game to save humans from zombies. The humans are outnumbered. Think smart to stop the zombies. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Tiny Royale is a multiplayer shooter that reinvents the battle royale experience for Snapchat. Fight with friends or battle solo for quick two-minute rounds to loot and shoot your way to victory. Up to 30 players can battle at a time, with squads of up to four.

Toon Blast is a unique cartoon puzzle game. Enter the crazy cartoon world starring Cooper Cat, Wally Wolf, and Bruno Bear. Solve puzzles to help the Toon gang as they travel around magical worlds.

Touchdrawn is a football game. Draw lines with your finger to score touchdowns. Master your strategy to become the champion. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Towing Race is a racing game for tow trucks. Tow a car or even a cruise ship. Pick the strongest truck, upgrade its engine, and hit the gas. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Toy Blast is a colorful game to clear puzzles. Match the cubes of the same color, and combine boosters for huge explosions to blast your way through thousands of levels.

Water Shooty is a squirt gun combat game. Hold the screen to shoot the enemies. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Weapon Cloner is a monster-slaying game for fantasy, role-playing fans. The horde is attacking your lands. As a hero, you must protect your village and clash with your enemies. Clone your weapons to kill thousands of monsters and unique bosses. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Wheel Smash is a game to crush different types of crunchy and soft things and feel immense satisfaction. Drag the wheel slowly, or just swipe it to smash the objects. Enjoy unlimited crushing of rubber chicks, soda cans, toothpaste, and more. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Willy Wonka Slots is a casino slots game with the iconic cast and characters. Join Charlie as he visits Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory and takes the tour of the most eccentric and wonderful candy factory.

Wizard of Oz Magic Match is a magical puzzle adventure game featuring classic characters. Join Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion — solving puzzles and unlocking magical movie moments.

Wizard of Oz Slots is a slots game based on the classic movie. Relive the movie experience and win free spins and huge payouts.

Wonka’s World of Candy is based on the iconic story. Complete puzzles with Willy Wonka himself as your guide to customize the chocolate factory for its grand re-opening.

Wood Shop is a woodshop simulator. Carve anything you want, and make wood carving art. ​​Carve woods and try to match the target shape. Cut, polish, paint, and store in your shop. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Words With Friends 2 is a game to unscramble letters to create high-scoring words. Beat the word jumble, train your brain, and indulge in various word board games and crossword puzzles.

Zero21 Solitaire ​​is a fun numbers game with solitaire flavor to relax and unwind while keeping your mind sharp. Collect all the number cards on the board while managing your sum between 0 and 21. View on the App Store or Google Play.

Zynga Poker is a popular Texas Hold ’em game with big tournaments, big jackpots, and authentic gameplay.