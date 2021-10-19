My 3 Rules for Social Media Success

Roughly 4.2 billion people worldwide use social media. In 2021, all ecommerce businesses should attempt to connect with prospects on those platforms.

This is my first post to help merchants utilize social media for brand awareness and sales. I’ll start by sharing my experiences as an artist. For years I’ve used social media as the primary sales tool for my paintings.

3 Social Media Rules for Ecommerce

Chose the right platforms. Rule number one is to focus on the networks where your audience gathers. Don’t try to force your business onto the most popular. Instead, choose the platforms that offer the best chances of success.

I focus heavily on TikTok and Instagram because the visual medium lends itself well to my creativity, such as shooting videos, while also selling paintings. When one of my videos goes viral — 500,000 to 25 million views — I sell a lot of paintings. That wouldn’t be possible on Twitter or Facebook.

But that doesn’t mean posting branded content on large Facebook groups won’t net a similar result with your business. It just means you have to look at what you’re selling and find the platform that will produce the best results for your time.

Connect, connect, connect. Next, take the time to respond to user comments, questions, and reviews. You want an engaged and happy community if you’re going to sell your products to the participants. You never know what opportunity might blossom from thanking someone for her comment or agreeing to repost your work.

Here’s an example.

A few months ago, a fan asked if he could repost my work on his Instagram profile. I agreed and then forgot about it until he posted one of my performance art mop painting videos a few weeks later. I didn’t realize this person’s account was very popular in Spain. That repost of my work was viewed millions of times, which led to an increase in orders and, more importantly, exposure to a new market. All I did was say, “Thank you for asking. Of course you can repost my work!”

The principle is the same for any online business. Find a way to connect with your audience because you never know which connection will lead to the next breakthrough.

Always remember that every single repost or share on someone’s social media profile can create extra exposure. Always interact no matter how big or small their accounts.

Use videos and photos. Engage your followers with videos and photos, but do it in a way that’s more like a conversation versus traditional advertising. People don’t like being sold to when browsing Instagram or Reddit. The most impactful posts are those that your audience shares with friends, family, and colleagues. The best way to do that is with content that shows your product, how it’s used, and how it works. And, if applicable, show how it looks in a realistic setting.

A life-like setting has been a game-changer for me. My online art business first gained traction when I posted images of my paintings in clients’ homes. It helped my audience see the finished product in the proper context and visualize how it fits into their lives.