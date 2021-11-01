Ecommerce Product Releases: November 1, 2021

Here is a list of product releases and updates for late October from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on fraud protection, product protection, international commerce, social commerce, local selling, cybersecurity training, and more.

BigCommerce launches Ads and Listings on Google. BigCommerce, the SaaS ecommerce platform, has launched “Ads and Listings on Google,” a native app that enables small to medium-sized BigCommerce merchants in the U.S. to connect their store to the Google Merchant Center and add products for free. The app also facilitates Google Ads campaigns. The launch of Ads and Listings on Google further deepens BigCommerce’s relationship with Google — via BigCommerce’s Big Open Data Solutions and Google’s BigQuery, Data Studio, and Analytics.

Facebook increases intellectual property protection with the release of Brand Rights Protection. Facebook has released Brand Rights Protection, an updated tool formerly known as the Commerce & Ads IP Tool. Brand Rights Protection provides companies with features to protect their intellectual property (IP), ultimately helping consumers avoid counterfeit products. Brand Rights Protection allows enrolled trademark owners to search and report content they believe infringes on their IP rights, with features to streamline and automate the process. Brands can upload and save up to 10 images to their accounts, such as logos or product images. Enhanced image-matching technology will then automatically scan ads on Facebook and Instagram so brands can more easily review and report potentially infringing content. In addition to scanning ads, brands can search and report accounts and posts they think may be infringing on their rights.

Amazon launches new tools to empower cross-border sales. At the Accelerate 2021 conference, Amazon announced a set of new tools that make it easier for U.S. marketplace sellers to offer their products in Amazon’s 21 online stores worldwide. Customer Service by Amazon gives sellers who fulfill their own orders the option to have Amazon manage customer inquiries, refunds, and returns on self-fulfilled orders. At Accelerate, Amazon announced it would offer this service for free or at a discounted rate depending on the seller’s customer contact volume. Marketplace Product Guidance helps sellers determine which products they should offer internationally and identify other high-potential products they can add to their catalog in international stores. Global Inventory Viewer provides a one-stop experience for sellers to monitor inventory supply and demand across all stores in a consolidated manner. And Global Listing enables sellers to list products on Amazon once and sell globally.

Klarna partners with Wix, bringing flexible payment services to merchants worldwide. Klarna, a global retail bank, payments, and shopping service, has announced a partnership with Wix, a SaaS ecommerce platform. Together, Wix and Klarna will bring flexible, convenient payment options to merchants across major international markets. Wix merchants can offer their customers more flexibility at checkout, including Klarna’s popular Pay in 4 and Pay in 3 services that enable shoppers to split their purchases into interest-free payments while retailers get paid upfront and in full.

Pinterest introduces “Takes” and new ways to watch, discover and shop. At its second annual Creators Festival, Pinterest introduced Takes, a new way for pinners to respond to a creator’s idea with their own idea pin. Pinners’ responses will link back to the creators’ original idea pins, and creators can also highlight top takes from pinners. Pinners can create idea pins with a range of new publishing tools, including seasonal and interactive stickers, music tracks with new editing capabilities, new video editing and recording capabilities, and a preview mode. Also, Pinterest is rolling out “Creators Rewards,” its first-ever in-product monetization program for creators, and the latest initiative to pay creators for producing inspirational content. Additionally, Pinterest is integrating idea pins with AR Try on, its augmented reality beauty try on, allowing creators to tag their idea pins with a new “Try on” sticker to add lip products.

Amazon launches new local selling capabilities. At the Accelerate 2021 conference, Amazon announced Local Selling, a new set of services that enables local, regional, and national retailers to start or expand their Amazon businesses by offering in-store pickup and fast delivery to local customers. With Amazon Local Selling, merchants can quickly expand their multichannel offerings by listing products in Amazon’s store and offering them to local customers in designated areas for in-store pickup on the same day. When making an order, customers can select in-store pickup and receive a notification when it is ready, or they can choose fast local delivery by the seller.

Cybersource and Ebanx partner for card payment services in Brazil. Cybersource, a Visa company, and Ebanx, a global payments fintech provider specializing in Latin America, have announced a partnership for payments in Brazil. Cybersource’s clients worldwide can access Ebanx’s payment services for Brazil and offer consumers in that country the ability to pay for products and services with popular local methods, including domestic debit cards, credit cards, and installments.

Mulberry partners with Square to launch product protection. Mulberry, a consumer product-protection platform, has announced a new app for all retail businesses using the Square point-of-sale and payment processing platform. Square sellers can download the Mulberry app and start offering product protection to their customers with a single click. Coverage can include long-term protection against manufacturer defects as well as assurance that a product will be repaired or replaced in the event of accidents.

Digital River becomes an Accelerate Partner within the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. Digital River, a global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, has announced it has become an Accelerate Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. Digital River provides brands a comprehensive platform for global payments, taxes, compliance, and fraud mitigation. Becoming an Accelerate Partner provides Digital River with more in-depth knowledge of Adobe’s technology through closer collaboration.

Amazon releases free cybersecurity awareness training. Amazon is making available for free to businesses and individuals worldwide the cybersecurity awareness training it uses with its employees. The training includes phishing, managing secure communication, social engineering, physical security, and data privacy, among other topics. The courses help people understand the seven global compliance frameworks, including those published by the National Institutes for Standards and Technology and the International Organization for Standardization.