35 Free Google Tools for Small Businesses

Google offers powerful free tools for small business teams to run, grow, and promote an enterprise.

Here is a list of free entrepreneurial tools from Google. There are tools for productivity and communications, digital marketing, website and app development, startup topics, and more.

Business Tools

Google Business Profile ​​allows you to manage your business’s appearance on Google Search and Maps. With a Business Profile, you can connect with customers, post updates, list your products and services, accept online orders, and more.

Google for Retail is a resource to manage Google’s retail tools. It provides integrated insights, campaign management, and reporting to oversee products, monitor competitors, and discover growth opportunities.

Gmail is Google’s email application. The free version includes 15 GB of free storage in Google Drive. Gmail also lets you communicate via SMS, voice, or video chat.

Google Drive is a cloud storage application. The free version stores up to 15 GB of files and integrates with Google’s office apps — Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Search by keyword and filter by file type, owner, and more. Drive can even recognize content in your scanned documents and images.

Google Calendar is a platform for organizing and sharing events. Access your calendar on the go with two-way syncing to your phone or tablet. Stay on schedule and receive reminders via email or SMS.

Google Meet is a video conferencing service. The free version allows calls with up to 100 people for an hour. Share your screen, or access a whiteboard. Schedule meetings in Google Calendar and send invites to participants. The premium version offers additional features such as 24-hour calls, meeting recording, polls, and breakout rooms.

Google Chat is a text messaging app for team collaboration. It features side-by-side editors, one-click meetings, scheduling, document creation, shared files, tasks, and events.

Google Alerts lets you monitor the web for new content around specific words and phrases. Receive email alerts in real-time, daily, or weekly.

Google Trends displays the volume of specific search queries in Google across regions and languages. Use it to monitor the popularity of keyword phrases over time.

Google Groups is a collaboration tool. Use it to notify teams and organize events. Create a collaborative inbox and assign conversations to members for tracking.

Google Forms is a tool to create and share online forms and surveys and analyze responses in real-time.

Keep is a tool for capturing notes, lists, photos, and audio. Set reminders by location or time. Share checklists, and watch as items get checked off in real-time. Sync Keep across devices, so the contents are always with you.

Blogger is a platform to create and publish a blog. Choose from a selection of easy-to-use templates or design something new. Get a blogspot.com subdomain or buy a custom version.

Google Translate is an app for translating up to 108 languages (59 with no internet connection). Translate text in images instantly by pointing with your camera. Translate bilingual conversations on the fly.

Google Voice enhances the capabilities of your phone for free, regardless of model or carrier. Use a single number that rings you anywhere, get transcribed voice mail messages delivered to your inbox, and make free calls and text messages in the U.S. and Canada.

Google Chrome is a web browser. With the many extensions available through the Google Web Store, Chrome is highly customizable — for entrepreneurs, developers, and professionals.

Grow My Store provides a quick and easy analysis of your retail website. Get an overall score, detailed insights, and recommendations to help you strengthen your business. See how your site compares against retail competitors. Access a database of resources and curated Google tools.

Grow with Google provides tools and resources to expand your skills. Earn career certificates and access programs and initiatives for small businesses and startups.

Market Finder identifies new potential markets and info to start selling to customers at home and around the world. You can plan operations tailored to your target audience — including localization, payments, customer care, tax, legal, logistics, and recruitment. Develop and implement an international marketing strategy.

Google AdSense is a tool for publishers to earn money from their online content, served by Google Ads. AdSense works by matching ads to your site based on its content and visitors.

Google for Startups is a hub to find products, resources, and programs for every stage of a business’s journey. Get tactics and tools on various startup topics. Connect with fellow founders and experts in your local entrepreneurial ecosystem.

YouTube is Google’s free video-sharing platform. Use it to learn new skills, market your products or services, or sell them through live streams.

Digital Marketing Tools

Google Marketing Platform is a central advertising and analytics platform. Get free tools to amplify your marketing, such as site and app analytics, intuitive testing, and more.

Google Analytics lets you measure traffic, visitors, and more across your sites and apps. Track sales and conversions across ads, videos, websites, tablets, and smartphones. Understand which parts of your website are performing well, measure the success of your social media programs, and create better-targeted ads.

Keyword Planner is a research tool in Google Ads. Find the keywords most relevant for your business and get insight into their search frequency and how those phrases have changed over time.

Google Data Studio turns data into compelling visualizations. Quickly build interactive reports and dashboards. Embed your report on any web page. Collaborate in real-time.

Google Optimize is a platform to test variants of web pages and see how they perform against your objective. Optimize will monitor your experiment’s results and tell you which variant is the leader.

Tag Manager is a tool to manage all your website tags. Add and update tags to better understand conversions, analytics, and more. Quickly adopt new marketing strategies with built-in templates for Google and third-party measurement and marketing tags.

Rich Media Showcase posts innovative campaigns from top advertisers and agencies for your own inspiration.

Google Digital Garage offers online courses and webinars to develop your skills. Topics include digital marketing, launching a website, online advertising, and expanding to other countries.

Website Development Tools

Google Developers is a resource to access tools for building web apps. Browse a directory of Google-approved developers and other resources.

Google Search Central, formerly Google Webmasters, provides tools and resources for your site’s organic search performance, security issues, appearance in Search Console, and more.

Google Search Console helps monitor, maintain, and troubleshoot your site’s presence in Google’s organic search results. Confirm that Google can find and crawl your site. Understand how it’s ranking. View traffic data, fix indexing problems, and receive alerts when Google encounters problems.

Mobile-Friendly Test lets you gauge how easily a visitor can use your page on a mobile device. Just enter a URL to see its scores.

Google PageSpeed Insights reports on the download speed of a page on both mobile and desktop devices and provides suggestions to improve.