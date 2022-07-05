20 Tools and Resources for Market Research

Researching your market can help learn more about customers or discover if a potential product could be successful.

Here is a list of tools and resources to conduct market research. There are survey and feedback tools to query and analyze your shoppers and data tools and resources to study your opportunities. Many of these tools are free.

Tools for Market Research

American Fact Finder, from the U.S. Census Bureau, provides access to data about the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Island Areas. The data comes from censuses and surveys, including the decennial census, the American Community Survey, the American Housing Survey, and the Economic Census. Access information on median income, educational attainment, race and ethnicity, ancestry, and community. Price: Free.

Pew Research Center is a nonpartisan fact tank that informs the public about the issues, attitudes, and trends shaping America and the world. Get access to its public opinion polling, demographic research, content analysis, and other data-driven social science info, free of any policy positions. Price: Free.

Facebook Audience Insights provides aggregate information about people connected to your Page for content ideas and additional followers. Learn about your audience’s interests and hobbies to optimize your campaigns. See age and gender breakdowns, education levels, job titles, relationship statuses, and more. Price: Free.

Think With Google provides insight and tools to explore digital marketing, understand consumer trends, and strengthen your marketing strategy. Find the data and trends, forward-looking perspectives, and behind-the-scene looks at campaigns to inspire your marketing strategies. Use Find My Audience and Market Finder to identify your customer and niche. Price: Free.

Google Trends lets you explore what individuals are searching around the world. Browse daily and real-time search trends. View the latest stories and insights. Click on a story for more context, such as the most relevant articles or trending queries. Price: Free.

Followerwonk is a tool to track, analyze, and understand your Twitter followers. Segment your followers by location, bio, who they follow, and more. Track follower gains and losses. Run global searches in Twitter bios and analyze other accounts’ followers. Price: Basic is free. Paid plans start at $29 per month.

Social Mention is a social media search and analysis platform that aggregates user-generated content. Track and measure in real-time what people are saying about you, your company, a new product, or any topic across the social media landscape. Social Mention monitors roughly 100 social media properties directly, including Twitter, Facebook, FriendFeed, YouTube, Digg, and Google. Price: Free.

Ubersuggest is a handy tool for search engine keyword research. Find the number of shoppers searching on keywords, see how search volume has changed over time, and find easy-to-rank-for terms. Price Free.

SurveyMonkey lets you create and send surveys. Use SurveyMonkey Audience for access to millions of respondents. Collect quality responses from consumers or business professionals in minutes. Access market research experts for survey design, translations, custom reporting, and more. Price: Plans start at $25 per month.

Statista provides consolidated statistical data on over 80,000 topics from more than 22,500 sources. The tool contains research, analysis, content, and information design services and provides insights into detailed revenue information of 20,000 online shops worldwide. Its Global Consumer Survey offers consumer behavior and media usage from 700,000 consumers from 55 countries surveyed on 50 topics and 6,500 brands. Price: Basic is free. Plans start at $39 per month.

Typeform lets you easily create forms, surveys, and quizzes that users enjoy answering. Run one question at a time with integrated assets, customizable themes, and conditional logic to follow up. Create from a template or start fresh. Embed into your website, launch in an email, or share the link. Get responses and completion rates, generate shareable reports, and send data to your favorite tools for in-depth analysis. Price: Plans start at $25 per month.

Zoho Survey is a tool to query an audience and view the results graphically and in real-time. Quickly create a survey with 25-plus question types with scoring, skip logic, 200 templates, multiple languages, and other variables. Customize the survey with your colors, logo, and branding. Analyze with real-time reports, filtered responses, trend and scheduled reports, and more. Price: Basic is free. Paid plans start at $25 per month.

Make My Persona, from HubSpot, lets you create a buyer persona that your entire company can use to serve your target market better. Buyer personas help you define your company objectives and understand your ideal customer deeper. Learn to conduct customer outreach, complete persona research, and more. Price: Free.

Userlytics allows you to run moderated and unmoderated user experience studies, usability tests, card sorting, and tree testing. Create a customized user research study that best fits your needs. Leverage a pool of over 1 million users to test your website, app, or prototype — or provide your own participants or a third party. Price: Starts at $49 per participant.

Qualaroo lets you survey specific users in real-time as they view your product, service, or brand. Get actionable user insights based on where they are on your site, who they are, how much they pay, visit history, and more. Select from professionally designed questions and templates, or create your own. Gain insights by surveying visitors on-site with customized Nudges. Price: Plans start at $80 per month.

Semrush is a platform for search engine optimization, marketing, and content management. Discover market size and potential, key players and their online market share, and traffic generation strategies. Conduct a comparative analysis of market players’ online performance and trends and analyze your target customers’ interests, geo-distribution, traffic journeys, and more. Semrush includes tools for all aspects of online marketing research, including keyword research, local SEO, competitor analysis, rank tracking, content marketing, social media management, link building, and paid advertising. Price: Plans start at $119.95 per month.

PureSpectrum is a tool to gain consumer insights for any business decision. The PureSpectrum Marketplace operates in over 60 countries and can target niche B2B and consumer audiences. Collect insights from real people and automate crosstabs, create data cuts, and run significance tests. Use the end-to-end tool for quantitative consumer insights, consumer and market research, and consumer behavior. Analyze consumer research trends in real-time with easy-to-understand graphs and charts. Contact for pricing.

Claritas helps evaluate market segments by linking consumer behaviors with shopping, financial, media, and more. Based on robust sets of demographic, geographic, and proprietary behavioral data, Claritas offers over 8,000 syndicated audiences built from over 10,000 demographic and behavioral attributes. Gain insights that allow you to create actionable strategies while benchmarking your performance. Contact for pricing.

GutCheck provides market research and insights at every stage of the product innovation funnel. Use its research experts as an extension of your own team, providing quantitative, qualitative, and behavioral data to present relevant insights for your unique business position. GutCheck can help you explore and strategize, identity products and growth ideas, communicate to your audience, and monitor the perception of your brand. Contact for pricing.

Tableau is a visual analytics platform to explore and manage data to drive better business outcomes. The platform makes machine learning, statistics, natural language, and smart data prep more useful to augment human creativity in analysis. To optimize your market research data, build visualizations with drag-and-drop capabilities, employing AI-driven statistical modeling with a few clicks. Price: Plans start at $15 per month.