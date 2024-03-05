11 Mobile Apps to Manage a Team

Businesses with remote workers need tools to communicate and collaborate on tasks and projects.

Here is a list of mobile apps to manage a team. There are project management apps, collaborative tools, communication tools, and more. All of the apps are available for Android and iOS.

Team Management Apps

Slack is a productivity platform for team communication and collaboration. Organize channels by topics, projects, or anything else. Run a project and coordinate with your team. Message or call any team member or group. Share and edit documents. Integrate with over 2,500 applications. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $7.25 per month.

–

Trello is a visual tool for teams to plan and manage projects. Use cards, lists, and boards for a clear view of who’s doing what. Add comments, attachments, due dates, and more directly to Trello cards. Create rules, buttons, and commands to automate almost any Trello action. Integrate with other platforms and turn Trello boards into live applications for your team. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $5 per month.

–

Bitrix24 is a unified set of five productivity tools: communications, tasks and projects, customer management, contact center, and website builder. Collaborate through group and private chats, audio and video calls, file sharing, and workgroups. Assign tasks with automatic time tracking. Set reminders and notifications. Work with CRM elements and manage relationships. Price: Free up to 5 GB. Premium plans start at $49 per month.

–

Asana is a platform for tracking and managing tasks, goals, and projects and collaborating with teammates in real-time. Create status updates that keep your team and stakeholders informed. Use features such as multi-homing and @mention to help stakeholders stay informed about a task’s progress, even across multiple projects simultaneously. Establish clear objectives and key results with Asana Goals. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $10.99 per month.

–

Monday is a cloud-based project management system for teams. It offers customizable boards for managing projects, workflows, and tasks. Start a board from scratch or choose one of the 200-plus templates and drag-and-drop building blocks to visualize projects, teams, and processes. Take data from your boards to visualize projects in different ways. Track progress in real-time to see who can take on more work. Price: Free for up to two seats. Premium plans start at $9 per month.

–

Wrike is a tool for project management, planning, and team collaboration. Quickly access folders and projects. Assign and schedule tasks. View and adjust projects in List, Board, Gantt chart, or Workload views. Track time spent on tasks. Use Work Intelligence to automate tasks and predict project risk. Chat about work. Share interactive reports and schedule notifications. Access personal and shared dashboards. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $9.80 per month.

–

ClickUp is a platform for teams to plan, manage, and collaborate. Build a dashboard from over 50 widgets to manage any scenario. Plan, view, track, and assess goals through completed tasks, time tracked on projects, and bottlenecks in workflows. Distribute workloads through scrum points or assigned tasks. Host discussions, monitor progress, and understand team performance — all in one place. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $7 per month.

–

Podio is a project management platform with workspaces defined by hundreds of free Podio apps. Organize and track projects. Get updates and share files via activity streams. Access reports for sales pipelines, project budgets, status of deliverables, and more. Price: Free for up to five users. Premium plans start at $11.20 per month.

–

Smartsheet is a collaborative tool to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. Use sheets to oversee tasks and workflows, plan projects, and maximize your team’s productivity. Plan your project and choose how to visualize tasks, switching between grid, card, Gantt, and calendar views with the same data. View and manage dashboards, sheets, and more in real-time. Automate repetitive processes by sending alerts and requesting approvals and updates. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $7 per month.

–

ProofHub is a project management and team collaboration app. Plan, track, and manage projects of any size. Create custom project templates with task lists, discussion topics, timesheets, notes, and more. Assign tasks to team members and get notified of the results. Use a Gantt chart to plan and visualize projects. Manage your schedule with recurring tasks, automatic reminders, and multiple calendar views. Create custom reports for actionable insights. Price: Free for up to five users. Premium plans start at $89 per month.

–

MeisterTask is a tool to manage team projects and tasks. MeisterTask’s Kanban-style boards allow for task management while maintaining an overview of the progress. Get notified about new and completed tasks and set up recurring items. Get insights into your team’s productivity with statistics and reports. Know how long it took to complete a task with built-in time tracking. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $12 per month.