11 Mobile Apps for Customer Management

With a smartphone and the right app, an entrepreneur or exec can manage customers and prospects on the go, from an initial lead to deal close and beyond.

Here is a list of mobile apps for customer relationship management. Some are dedicated platforms, while others are components of larger productivity suites. Several have free and premium plans. All have free apps for iOS and Android.

Zendesk Sell is a sales and customer management platform. Its features include email templates with view notifications, geolocation, and mobile reporting. Utilize sales tracker, sales pipeline, automatic sales communication tracker, task manager, and calendar. Price: Plans start at $19 per month.

–

Bigin by Zoho is pipeline-based customer management for small businesses. Get a comprehensive view of all records. Manage a pipeline, projects, and deals. Call, text, or email contacts on the go. Stay in sync across all devices. Price: Free for up to 500 records. Premium plans start at $7 per month.

–

Zoho CRM provides real-time access to customer information, sales notifications, and tasks. Engage with team members and collaborate in feeds. Utilize the mobile app to visualize sales metrics, locate prospects, access customer emails, log calls, and manage inventory. Price: Plans start at $14 per month.

–

Vtiger is an all-in-one management platform for marketing, sales, and support. Access and update your contact data, sales pipeline, projects, or support data on the fly. Collaborate with your team and get real-time push notifications on events, tasks, or mentions. Log calls instantly and view customer locations. Utilize dynamic dependency to keep records organized by showing fields only when specific business rules are met. Price: Free for up to 3,000 records. Premium plans start at $12 per month.

–

Insightly CRM manages customer interactions, leads, sales opportunities, and projects. Access the task list and assign follow-ups immediately after a meeting. Add contacts on the fly and scan business cards or import them from your device’s address book. Add voice memos to leads, contacts, opportunities, and organizations so everyone is current on the opportunity. Price: Plans start at $29 per month.

–

Pipedrive is a customer-management platform for activity-based selling. The mobile app is a sales pipeline and lead tracker to access prospects and schedule activities and events. Access to-do lists, customer profiles, deal details, and planned activities and reminders. Manage team members’ activities by assigning tasks. Automatically link outgoing calls with activities related to leads. Use the data to analyze the pipeline and improve marketing. Price: Premium plans start at $14.90 per month.

–

HubSpot CRM mobile app provides tools for managing contacts and deals. Access mobile inbox, create tickets, and reply to conversations. Get real-time notifications when there’s a new live chat or email. ​​Assign tickets and collaborate with your team. Keep track of progress towards goals with forecasts. Schedule and review social media posts. Price: Free. Premium plans start at $18 per month.

–

Freshsales is customer relationship management software with built-in phone and email, event tracking, lead scoring, automation, and more. The mobile app accesses customer data and tracks the sales pipeline. Monitor key metrics, assign tasks, add records and sales, access customer locations, and engage with contacts in a single click. Scan and upload documents using the phone camera. Add notes of every detail, even as a meeting is in progress. Price: Free for up to three users. Premium plans start at $15 per month.

–

Capsule tracks tasks, customers, and sales communications Develop deals and create and assign follow-up tasks. Start calls, messages, and emails directly from a contact’s profile. Follow your team’s activity. Update your data even when you’re offline. Price: Premium plans start at $18 per month.

–

Apptivo offers an integrated suite of apps for businesses of all sizes, including customer management, project management, and invoicing. Manage leads, send invoices, and more from your smartphone. Price: Premium plans start at $10 per month.

–

Salesforce, the giant customer-management platform, provides access to its functionality in a mobile app. Launch a personalized dashboard with your favorite reports, lists, tasks, events, and more. Access your customer data, customizations, and productivity tools. Log calls, create and update opportunities, and complete tasks. Price: Plans start at $25 per month.