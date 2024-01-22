ChatGPT Prompts for Customer Personas

Generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT have access to much data to respond to our needs. Marketers can use that info for many purposes, including understanding their audiences and creating buyer personas.

Here are three examples.

Personas for Search Queries

It’s difficult to force ChatGPT to search Google. But it does search Bing.

A handy audience prompt is to instruct ChatGPT to analyze search results (i.e., Bing) and reply with the target persona of each page-1 listing. Here’s my prompt for the query “buy laptops”:

Search Bing with “buy laptops” and provide detailed target personas for each page-1 organic listing. Create a table of each persona and include ideas on better targeting that type of buyer.

Here’s the response, which was helpful:

“Based on the search results for ‘buy laptops,’ we can identify several buyer personas for laptop customers. These personas can be categorized based on their needs, preferences, and purchasing behavior. Here’s a table outlining these personas and strategies to target them effectively.”

I repurposed the table for this article.

Buyer Persona Characteristics Targeting Strategies Tech Enthusiast Seeks high-end specs, latest technology Showcase latest models, emphasize advanced features and performance Budget-Conscious Shopper Looks for affordability, basic functionality Highlight value deals, cost-effective models Business Professional Prioritizes durability, performance, and portability Focus on business laptops, emphasize security features and reliability Student Needs affordable, versatile laptop Offer student discounts, highlight versatile and portable models Creative Professional Requires powerful graphics, high-resolution displays Showcase laptops with high-end graphics, color accuracy, and processing power Casual User Uses laptop for browsing, light work Promote entry-level laptops, emphasize ease of use

I have developed a custom GPT to streamline this type of research — just enter your keyword.

Competitors’ Personas

ChatGPT is an excellent competitor research tool. It can identify their good and missing tactics.

I first searched Google for the top-ranking listing (“Wired” magazine article) from my query.

ChatGPT can access URLs unless they block its crawler, which would require pasting the entire text into the prompt. Here’s my prompt.

This URL is from my organic search competitor: [enter URL]. Analyze the page and tell me the targeted buyer personas. Create a table listing each persona and the page elements or wording that informed your conclusions.

Here’s ChatGPT’s response:

“Based on the provided text, it’s possible to identify several buyer personas that the article on ‘How to Buy the Right Laptop for You’ targets. I’ll outline these personas in a table, along with the page elements or wording that suggest these are the target audiences.”

Again, I repurposed the table for this article.

Buyer Persona Indicative Page Elements or Wording Tech-Savvy Users References to understanding processor names, deciphering chip capabilities, and details about the differences between Intel and AMD processors cater to users who have a good understanding of technical specifications. Budget-Conscious Consumers Mention of budget-friendly options, like Chromebooks, and the emphasis on the price-performance ratio of different components (e.g., AMD Ryzen 4000 for Chromebooks) indicate a focus on buyers who are looking for cost-effective solutions. Creative Professionals The discussion about graphics performance, especially in relation to video editing and gaming, targets creative professionals and gamers who require high-performing graphics cards. Casual Users The article's sections on basic components like RAM, storage, and the importance of ease of use in operating systems (macOS being described as beginner-friendly) suggest an appeal to casual or first-time laptop buyers. Business Professionals The focus on laptops suitable for running Microsoft Office Suite and other productivity software, as well as considerations for webcams and portability, aligns with the needs of business professionals. Students The mention of budget options, basic performance requirements, and portability (in relation to Chromebooks and the AMD Ryzen 4000 series) suggests that the article is also targeting students who need affordable and efficient laptops for education purposes. Tech Enthusiasts Detailed breakdowns of technical specifications, latest updates in chips (like Intel's new naming scheme), and performance benchmarks appeal to tech enthusiasts who enjoy keeping up with the latest technology trends. Shoppers Seeking Durability The article's emphasis on aspects like the quality of laptop hinges, the durability of the build, and the recommendation for “Buy It for Life” Gear indicates an audience concerned with the longevity and robustness of their laptop choices.

Evidently this article is targeting multiple audiences, something to keep in mind when I’m composing my own. I could repeat this exercise for other top-ranking URLs for my keyword.

Reddit Personas

ChatGPT cannot access Reddit. But I still prompt an analysis of Reddit content by downloading a PDF page from that site — “Print” > “Save as PDF” in your browser — and uploading it to ChatGPT. Thus a prompt including a Reddit thread about your company or a competitor is possible.

For a test, I uploaded a PDF of a Reddit thread titled “I’m looking to buy a laptop and I’m confused.” Here’s my prompt:

Analyze the Reddit discussion in the attached PDF and extract user personas from it. Create a table listing the personas, likely interests, and how to best approach and engage them.

And here’s the response:

“Based on the excerpt from the ‘I’m looking to buy a laptop and I’m confused’ discussion, we can analyze and extract user personas for members likely to be active in such a community. This analysis focuses on the types of users who are engaged in conversations about laptop choices, particularly those considering factors like processor type, battery performance, and cost.”

Here’s the repurposed table:

Persona Type Description Interests How to Reach Out Cost-Conscious Buyers Looking for budget-friendly options. Affordable models, discounts, value. Highlight cost-effective choices, promotions. Performance-Oriented Focused on high-performance laptops for intensive tasks. High-end processors, graphics, benchmarks. Discuss high-performance models and specs. Brand-Conscious Users Preference for specific brands due to trust or experience. Models from favored brands, brand features. Updates on new releases from popular brands. Tech Enthusiasts Keen on the latest technology and specifications. Cutting-edge tech, new releases, tech news. Share latest tech news, reviews, discussions. Everyday Users Seeking laptops for everyday use, emphasizing reliability. User-friendly, durability, general use. Provide guides for versatile, reliable laptops. Professionals/Students Looking for laptops to meet academic or professional needs. Field-specific needs, software, battery life. Tailored advice based on professional needs.

Next Prompts

Once ChatGPT identifies personas and content ideas, prompt it to: