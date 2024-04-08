New Ecommerce Tools: April 8, 2024

Every week we publish a rundown of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce and omnichannel merchants. This installment includes updates on fulfillment, design services, financing, digital marketing, payments, ecommerce customer support, and shoppable videos.

New Tools for Merchants: April 8

ShipStation adds fulfillment consulting. Shipping software platform ShipStation has launched a fulfillment consulting service. In addition to workflow and process optimization, ShipStation consultants will help merchants find the most cost-effective shipping and improve their warehouse layout and order pickup. Experts will also ensure merchants are using all the features of their ShipStation account.

WPBeginner launches Pro Services for WordPress design and maintenance. WPBeginner, a site for free WordPress tutorials and resources, has partnered with Seahawk Media to launch WPBeginner Pro Services. With Pro Services, small business owners can hire vetted WordPress professionals to help design a website, launch an ecommerce store, handle customization projects, maintenance, and more.

Revenued launches financial marketplace for small businesses. Revenued, a company that helps small and medium-sized businesses access working capital, has launched an online marketplace to give SMBs access to tailored financial resources and insights to support growth and stability. Revenued’s marketplace focuses on three verticals — banking, insurance, and compliance — with a curated list of vendors and platforms. Revenued intends to expand the marketplace with additional verticals.

Flip partners with AppLovin to relaunch ad marketplace. AppLovin, a marketing platform, and Flip, a social commerce site, have announced that Flip will relaunch its marketing platform for brands utilizing AppLovin’s Axon technology. The partnership will enable Flip to extend its audience network to AppLovin’s 1.4 billion daily users. Additionally, Flip announced it’s raising $144 million in funding, including $50 million from AppLovin.

Liberis and Shop Circle partner to launch small business ecommerce funding in the U.K. and U.S. Liberis, a global finance platform, has partnered with Shop Circle, an ecommerce software provider, to provide Shop Circle merchants with flexible funding. Shop Circle provides tailored tech stacks and custom packages for Shopify merchants and, now, flexible funding options.

CommentSold launches PopClips for shoppable videos. CommentSold, a provider of video commerce technology, has announced the launch of PopClips to bring shoppable videos on all its platforms, including Videeo for Shopify, Popshoplive, and CommentSold. PopClips offers short video clips wherein five products can be tagged per video. These clips are designed to integrate across various platforms, including websites, mobile apps, and marketing channels such as email and external blogs.

Adyen partners with Adobe Commerce to enable online and in-store payments. Adyen, a fintech platform, is partnering with Adobe Commerce to deliver online and offline payments to global enterprise merchants. According to Adyen, the new partnership enables Adobe Commerce merchants to connect online and offline payments using Adyen’s unified commerce solution. In addition, enterprise merchants operating on Adobe Commerce can leverage Adyen’s checkout, fraud protection, conversion optimization, and data to enhance customer experiences.

Skipify and Visa partner to enhance Skipify’s connected wallet. ​​Skipify, a fintech company focused on the checkout experience, has partnered with Visa’s Digital Commerce Program. Skipify customers can link Visa Click to Pay cards with their Skipify Connected Wallet. Once enabled, Skipify’s identity-powered wallet can recognize participating Visa Click to Pay cardholders on a merchant’s website. The integration utilizes advanced Visa network tokenization technology to minimize the risk of fraud and provide a more secure payment environment.

PayPal adds features for small businesses. PayPal enables small businesses to accept payments, including PayPal, Venmo, and PayPal Pay Later products. PayPal will now give small businesses access to four new features to drive payment acceptance. The features are (i) Apple Pay as a checkout option, (ii) the ability to save payment methods with the PayPal vault for faster future checkout, (iii) a real-time account updater to help customers keep payment methods current, and (iv) access to Interchange Plus Plus (IC ++) pricing.

Chase launches Media Solutions platform. Chase has launched Media Solutions, a digital service that allows brands to connect with Chase’s 80 million customers. In turn, those customers benefit from personalized offers and incentives. The launch of Chase Media Solutions follows the integration of Figg, a card-linked marketing platform that Chase acquired in 2022.

Outvio launches Desk for ecommerce customer support. Outvio, a post-purchase platform for ecommerce, has released Outvio Desk, an AI-powered customer support service. Outvio Desk natively collects all data related to online orders, customers, deliveries, and returns and exchanges. The product features AI automation for repetitive, time-consuming delivery tasks and integrates with email, chat, and social media. Users of Outvio Desk can manage engagement on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.