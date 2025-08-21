New Ecommerce Tools: August 21, 2025

Every week we handpick and publish a list of new products and services from vendors of ecommerce merchants. This installment includes updates on cross-border transactions, marketing, social commerce, AI shopping agents, AI-powered subscriptions, and order management platforms.

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New Tools for Merchants

dLocal and Tiendamia partner on cross-border ecommerce in Latin America. dLocal, a cross-border payment platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets, has partnered with Tiendamia, a Latin America-based marketplace. Through the integration, Tiendamia can accept cross-border payments and offer a range of local payment methods, from cards and cash-based options, across Ecuador, Costa Rica, Peru, and Argentina, where it also supports digital wallets, and enable domestic transactions in Uruguay. Tiendamia can pay local providers in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Peru, and Uruguay.

Privy debuts marketing automation features for ecommerce brands. Privy, an ecommerce marketing platform, has launched features to help merchants simplify workflow and personalize the customer journey. Privy Flows is a new visual marketing automation tool to trigger emails and texts based on customer actions. The SMS and MMS campaign composer enables sellers to design and send high-performing mobile campaigns quickly. Smart Triggers offers combining conditions, such as exit intent and scroll depth, to deliver a message at the right moment.

Payoneer and Stripe enhance online checkout experience for SMBs. Payoneer, a global payments and funding platform, has partnered with Stripe, the payment processor, expanding Payoneer’s Online Checkout offering for cross-border direct-to-consumer merchants. Launching in the Asia Pacific region first, the upgraded Payoneer Checkout capabilities, powered by Stripe, will empower SMBs to accept a broader range of payments via online webstore checkout, including buy-now pay-later options such as Affirm and Klarna, and digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

BlueSnap partners with Commerce for B2B payments and accounts receivable automation. BlueSnap, a payment orchestration platform for B2B and B2C businesses, has announced its integration with Commerce, the parent company of BigCommerce, to deliver automations for B2B payments and accounts receivable. BigCommerce merchants can sync customer and invoice data in real time with back-office systems. Buyers can view and pay inventory orders and vendor invoices in one branded portal. Enable autopay, early pay discounts, invoice reminders, and real-time updates.

Riskified partners with Human on AI shopping agent commerce. Riskified, a provider of ecommerce fraud prevention and risk intelligence, has partnered with Human Security, a cybersecurity company, to advance a unified security framework for merchants. By aligning Human Security’s recently launched Sightline featuring AgenticTrust with Riskified’s ecommerce risk management expertise in fraud prevention, chargeback protection, and policy abuse prevention, merchants can apply consistent trust policies and transaction decisions across both human and AI-driven interactions, according to Riskified.

Subotiz launches AI-powered subscription platform. Subotiz is a new platform combining subscription management, global payments, and intelligent automation. Flexible subscription billing supports recurring plans, tiered pricing, trials, promotions, and dynamic billing cycles. AI-powered automation monitors user behavior and payment patterns to reduce churn. Subotiz provides built-in tools for customizable cross-border tax configurations and compliance. Also, Subotiz connects to over 200 payment methods across multiple gateways, currencies, and regions.

eBay launches AI-powered seller tools. At its Open25 seller event in April, eBay unveiled a suite of features and updates to its marketplace, including embedded text offer-making, AI-powered messaging support, and new seller protections. eBay has released an AI assistant for messaging on the eBay mobile app and web in the U.S. and U.K. With Offers in Messaging, buyers and sellers can negotiate directly in the message thread — sending, receiving, countering, and accepting offers without switching screens.

Warp launches SMB suite to simplify logistics. Warp, an enterprise freight transportation service, has launched the SMB Suite, a bundled multichannel logistics platform tailored for the apparel, retail, and consumer goods sectors. Warp’s offerings include less-than-truckload, pool distribution, big and bulky final mile delivery, inbound vendor consolidation, and zone skipping, integrating its nationwide network of tech-enabled cross-docks, flexible routing systems, and unified technology stack.

WebSell integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. WebSell, an ecommerce platform for retailers and wholesalers, has integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, allowing companies to connect back-office and ecommerce operations in a streamlined platform. The integration automatically syncs data between Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and an online store, including products, inventory, prices, customer information, and orders. WebSell supports both B2B and B2C models and includes tools such as customer-specific pricing, multi-store management, search engine optimization, and marketing services.

Mayple and Emirates Courier Express partner for cross-border delivery. Mayple Global, an ecommerce logistics platform, has partnered with Emirates Courier Express to expand cross-border delivery capabilities for U.S. merchants. The collaboration utilizes Mayple’s centralized logistics hub in Dubai and Emirates Courier Express’s network to deliver packages to eight international markets, shortening transit times, reaching challenging markets, simplifying customs handling, and accessing competitive shipping rates. Mayple’s model centralizes inventory in Dubai, so that brands can ship from a single hub.

CollAble launches Find.ly storefront tool for influencers. CollAble, a digital influencer network, has launched Find.ly, a storefront and link aggregator tool turning influencers’ social media posts into shoppable storefronts. Influencers can (i) curate and organize products in a visually appealing storefront, (ii) synchronize social media posts with shoppable product links, enabling audiences to purchase directly from the post, and (iii) integrate with affiliate networks to ensure real-time tracking and commission attribution.

THG Commerce expands social commerce features as TikTok Shop Partner. THG Commerce, an ecommerce platform from THG Ingenuity, a sales acceleration provider, has announced the expansion of its social commerce capabilities and official TikTok Shop Partner status. The expanded services include social strategy development, live commerce execution, content creation, influencer and affiliate marketing, community management, and social analysis and reporting.

Deck Commerce launches modular order management solution. Deck Commerce, an order management system for D2C brands, has launched Commerce Centers, a modular order management platform that helps brands retain shoppers through fulfillment, delivery, and returns. According to Deck Commerce, each Center helps brands improve key steps in the process by making inventory more available, orders easier to manage, fulfillment faster and more accurate, and service more reliable.