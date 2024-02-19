New Ecommerce Tools: February 19, 2024

Every week we publish a rundown of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce and omnichannel merchants. This installment includes updates on customer care, cybersecurity, analytics, accessibility, conversational commerce, embedded payments, and recurring revenue tools.

Got an ecommerce product release? Email releases@practicalecommerce.com.

New Tools for Merchants: February 19

Sprout Social launches a customer care tool. Sprout Social, a social media management platform, has launched Care by Sprout, with case management, AI features, and reporting. Care by Sprout consolidates messages across social networks to power fast, personalized support. In addition to AI-powered case management and reporting on key metrics such as engagement and satisfaction, Care by Sprout integrates with customer-management platforms such as Salesforce, Zendesk, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and HubSpot.

Google launches free AI cyber tools to bolster online security. Google has introduced an open-source resource powered by AI that utilizes file type identification to detect malware. The tool, which Gmail and Google Drive now use, will be free. Google also announced additional investments in grants and partnerships to advance cybersecurity research initiatives using AI and an expansion of cybersecurity seminars.

AccessiBe launches Shopify app for accessible ecommerce. To streamline the process of making ecommerce sites more accessible for people with disabilities, AccessiBe has announced the release of its accessibility Shopify app, available to purchase. The app is designed to streamline the installation process and simplify the shopper experience by integrating AccessiBe into the merchant’s store. AccessiBe promotes accessibility in accordance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Sierra launches conversational AI platform for customer service. Sierra Technologies has launched a conversational artificial intelligence platform to help companies interface with their customers. The platform uses AI agents to make recommendations, answer questions, and act on employees’ behalf. The Sierra platform lets merchants build an AI agent to represent their brand. According to Sierra, the agent will help customers navigate complexity, make better decisions, and solve problems.

Amazon adds metrics for brands’ performance. Amazon has announced the availability of four new metrics to help brands measure marketplace performance while providing recommendations to improve results. The four metrics are Branded Search Ratio, Star Rating, Brand Conversion Rate, and Repeat Customer Ratio.

NMI launches embedded payments. NMI has released NMI Payments, an embedded payments platform for software companies and independent sales organizations. NMI Payments integrates with existing applications and payment solutions. NMI partners have the flexibility to choose from a variety of processors and shopping cart options that are embedded directly into their applications. Partners can adjust these capabilities as needed.

Data collection platform LiveRamp delivers privacy-centric integrations with Amazon Ads. LiveRamp has enabled capabilities across Amazon Marketing Cloud and Delivery Service Partner. Brand marketers and advertisers can now leverage LiveRamp’s integrations with these services to unlock insights and analytics. Customers can leverage RampID, LiveRamp’s privacy-centric identifier, to join first and third-party insights with Amazon Ads. Integration with Amazon Ads services enables measurement at scale and more. In addition, LiveRamp’s existing integrated solutions with Amazon Web Services allow advertisers to build end-to-end measurement workflows.

BNPL provider Klarna launches “Sign in with Klarna.“ Klarna, a buy-now, pay-later provider and shopping assistant, has launched “Sign in with Klarna” to offer consumers a smoother, more secure shopping experience. Klarna states the new service saves time for consumers by fast-tracking the online purchase process and unlocking personalized offers from merchants. After a beta launch with the restaurant app Maitres and the marketplace Tradera, “Sign in with Klarna” is available in 23 countries.

Rasa raises $30 million for enterprise conversational AI. Rasa, a generative conversational AI platform, has completed a $30 million funding round, co-led by StepStone Group and PayPal Ventures. Rasa powers AI assistants aligned with customers’ business logic, providing meaningful and practical user engagement. PayPal Ventures joins this round for its first AI investment, marking the launch of its new AI Fund to invest in early-stage startups across all industries and verticals.

Singapore-based Qoo10 to acquire ecommerce platform Wish. ContextLogic has agreed to sell itself and its Wish ecommerce app for approximately $173 million to Qoo10, an ecommerce platform operating localized online marketplaces in Asia. The Wish brand and platform will become part of Qoo10. Wish merchants are expected to benefit from cross-border opportunities, while Wish shoppers could benefit from a greater selection of goods.

Ordergroove and Commercetools partner on recurring revenue for brands and retailers. Ordergroove, a subscription platform for retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, has partnered with Commercetools, launching an integration for brands and retailers to unlock recurring revenue. Retailers can leverage Ordergroove’s subscription management tools and promotional capabilities to deepen customer relationships, drive customer loyalty, and boost engagement and retention. Commercetools’ customers can access a wide range of subscription experiences, including single-product subscriptions, bundles, boxes, and clubs.