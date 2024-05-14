New Ecommerce Tools: May 14, 2024

Every week we publish a rundown of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce and omnichannel merchants. This installment includes updates on shoppable video, digital payments, returns management, AI-powered pricing, generative AI ad tools, and advertising for marketplace merchants.

New Tools for Merchants: May 14

BigCommerce launches B2B Edition Buyer Portal. BigCommerce has launched the open-source B2B Edition Buyer Portal, now available for single and multi-storefronts with localized buyer experiences, including language, content, pricing, and promotions. From a single backend, merchants can curate tailored purchasing experiences based on a buyer’s specific region, industry vertical, and unique buying processes, as well as integrated servicing experiences specific to sectors, including warranties, customer support, and product servicing.

Meta launches enhanced generative AI features for advertisers. With Meta’s new AI features, advertisers can create full image variations inspired by original ad creatives with text overlay capabilities and a dozen popular font typeface options. Image expansion is now available on Reels and feeds across Instagram and Facebook. Also, the text generation feature creates variations for the ad headline in addition to the primary text.

Loop integrates returns management software with Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Loop, a returns and reverse logistics platform, now supports merchants on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, expanding its footprint beyond Shopify’s ecosystem. Merchants operating on Salesforce Commerce Cloud will gain access to Loop’s returns management software to promote item exchanges, synchronize order data, automate returns processes, leverage Loop’s analytics to ensure efficiency, and more.

Amazon Ads announces three streaming TV ad formats. Amazon Ads has unveiled an expanded suite of interactive and shoppable ad formats for Prime Video with remote-enabled capabilities for living-room devices. In the upcoming broadcast year, brands can use shoppable carousel ads to help viewers browse and shop multiple product variations on Amazon during ad breaks in shows and movies on Prime Video. Brands can also use interactive pause and trivia ads in Prime Video TV shows, movies, and live sports.

Digital payments platform Checkout.com launches Flow to optimize payments. Checkout.com, a global digital payments provider, has launched Flow, utilizing customizable building blocks to help businesses present the right payment methods to customers. Flow enables merchants to enter new markets by easily integrating new payment methods and improving security by staying up-to-date with PCI compliance, GDPR rules, and card scheme requirements. Flow also optimizes input fields to capture payment information in the correct format to reduce cart abandonment.

Google launches Performance Max for Marketplaces. Google Ads has launched Performance Max for Marketplaces to help merchants reach customers and drive product sales on marketplaces without needing a website or Google Merchant Center account. Available only on select marketplaces, Performance Max uses Google’s automation so that products can also be advertised across all Google Ads channels, including Search and Shopping.

Spresso launches BigCommerce app with AI-powered pricing. Spresso, a provider of AI-powered ecommerce tools, has launched its Pricing Intelligence app available through the BigCommerce marketplace. The integration enables BigCommerce merchants to activate Spresso’s pricing intelligence technology. Merchants can integrate AI-powered pricing with just a few clicks.

eBay launches “Ask Me About” series. eBay has announced the launch of a series called “Ask Me About,” replacing its “Monthly Chat with eBay Staff” program. According to eBay, the new series is designed to bring sellers closer to eBay’s operations and provide insider insights. The introductory episode will focus on product research, featuring the product research team with responses to questions submitted in the previous week.

Wix launches AI Portfolio Creator. Wix.com, a website builder, has announced the launch of AI Portfolio Creator, which enhances how users create and showcase an online professional portfolio. Users select the type of portfolio they would like to create and upload the desired work to showcase. Once selections are made and images are uploaded, the AI Creator quickly organizes and generates project options with clustered images, suggested titles and descriptions, and customizable layout options.

dotCMS and DSS Partners announce integration with Intershop Commerce Platform. dotCMS, a content management platform, and DSS Partners, a digital consultancy and system integrator, have launched a strategic integration between dotCMS and Intershop’s Commerce Platform. The integration eliminates the need to build a custom CMS integration in Intershop. Users can work within the Intershop platform while leveraging all the capabilities of dotCMS.

CedCommerce launches a free integration tool for European sellers in partnership with AliExpress. CedCommerce, a multichannel enabler, has announced a collaboration with AliExpress. This free integration tool provides a gateway for ecommerce sellers using platforms such as WooCommerce, Prestashop, and Adobe Commerce, enabling them to connect their stores with AliExpress, offer their product catalog, and sync and fulfill the orders from the ecommerce store itself. Using CedCommerce, sellers can maintain centralized control over inventory levels, list products in bulk in a single click, and simplify order processing and fulfillment.