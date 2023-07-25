12 Shopify Apps with ChatGPT Integration

ChatGPT can automate tasks such as customer support, product descriptions, search engine optimization, and more. Here are 12 highly-rated Shopify apps with ChatGPT integrations.

Customer Support

HeiChat‑ ChatGPT Chatbot helps shoppers in real-time. It can check order status, accept tickets, and provide personalized product recommendations. It supports 70-plus languages and requires no developers to set up. Pricing starts at $19.90 per month.

KamiChat: ChatGPT Chat can recommend products based on customer purchase preferences and assist shoppers in completing their buying journeys. KamiChat offers customer support reports and analytics to evaluate your team. Pricing starts at $9 per month with a free limited version.

Rep AI: ChatGPT Sales Chatbot provides complementary and similar product recommendations, personalized greetings for returning visitors, detailed conversion analytics, and assistance with product searching. Pricing starts at $99 per month.

Wizybot ‑ ChatGPT Chatbot is an app with pre-built workflows to drive sales and conversions. Pricing starts at $25 per month with a limited free version.

Product Descriptions

Product descriptions done well are painstaking and time-consuming. ChaptGPT and other AI content generators can expedite the process. The following apps make generating product descriptions easy (often in bulk) and publish them to your Shopify store. Be sure to review the descriptions for clarity and accuracy before taking them live.

Yodel’s ChatGPT Product Description AI is a copywriting assistant for product descriptions and social media posts promoting those items. A batch feature is available, although customer reviews of it are critical. Pricing starts at $29.99 per month with a free option.

WilfieGPT ‑ ChatGPT 4 Powered includes AI chat, AI search, and ChatGPT-powered copywriting features. Pricing starts at $9.99 per month.

AI ChatGPT description: ST generates product descriptions highlighting key features and selling points. Choose the tone that fits your brand voice and target audience. Pricing: Free.

ChatGPT‑AI Product Description generates several descriptions for each product, allowing you to choose and edit the best one. Pricing starts at $9.50 monthly with a free offering 3,000 AI-generated words.

Lexicon’s ChatGPT‑Blog and Descriptions has a handy bulk option to generate product descriptions. It can also create blog posts with contextual links to product pages. I do not like auto-generated creative content, but contextual interlinking could be helpful. Pricing starts at $10 per month with a free limited option.

GoWise: AI Product Description generates several keyword-focused, search-engine-optimized descriptions. It supports eight languages and allows users to set their own style. Pricing: Free.

SEO

VerbiAI: ChatGPT SEO Optimizer generates optimized product descriptions and meta tags in bulk. It supports multiple languages. Pricing starts at $9.99 monthly with a free option to generate 2,000 words.

SEOKart: ChatGPT SEO Optimizer offers bulk image and title tag optimization. Pricing starts at $10 per month with a free, generous option.