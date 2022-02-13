The Best Ecommerce Content for LinkedIn

Social media drives ecommerce sales. But each social channel is different, requiring unique content for that audience. I’ve addressed the best ecommerce content for Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

I’ll discuss LinkedIn in this post.

LinkedIn Content for Ecommerce

LinkedIn has transformed from an employment site, mainly, to a primary networking destination for professionals. The users are active. Many hold significant purchasing power within their companies, making it a B2B lead-generation magnet.

It’s the B2B audience that makes LinkedIn unique and different from Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest, which are consumer-focused. Hence, the platform is best for merchants with business customers, and the content should follow.

Articles on your company’s LinkedIn page should raise awareness about your business and spark engagement. Focus on industry and company developments, product releases, specification details, management tactics, revenue and expense tips, and similar.

Google’s page, for example, includes profiles of employees and team-building articles. One of the best came from Robert Enslin, president of cloud sales, when he shared his collaboration approach.

Videos on LinkedIn are increasingly popular. Informative videos (not excessively promotional) can start conversations. Videos can demonstrate new technology and products, highlight behind-the-scenes operations, and more. Brevity is key to video engagement. Use subtitles for those over 30 seconds.

Accenture, the consulting firm, produces compelling videos on business-strategy topics. The “Decluttering marketing” example below, just 18 seconds, is impactful and informative, confirming the company’s expertise. The post links to an extended, detailed “decluttering” article on the company’s website.

Images on LinkedIn are as popular as videos. Images with graphs, statistics, and infographics are common to highlight case studies, research, and survey results.

Microsoft, for example, posted an image with a statistic from an internal employee survey.

Highlighting a company’s key personnel is another frequent use of images on LinkedIn. The practice serves a dual purpose: humanizing the brand and enticing future employees. The example below from Amazon showcases an engineer in the Alexa division.

Many companies on LinkedIn use images that direct readers to an event or destination, such as a web page for a new product launch or a new ebook.

TED Conferences does this to drive views for archived talks online. Every image on TED’s LinkedIn page is unique and engaging with quotes, bright colors, and diagrams, prompting readers to share with colleagues. Review TED’s images to spur ideas for your own business.