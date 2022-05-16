Top 15 Brands on Instagram, for Inspiration

Following top brands on Instagram can help merchants understand what content works best and generate ideas for their own marketing campaigns.

Here is a list of the top brands (excluding celebrities) on Instagram ranked by followers. These brands use behind-the-scenes and personal content, video guides, inspiring images, stories, awareness-raising events, and even shoppable videos.

Instagram is the platform’s official account, so no surprise it has the most followers (twice the followers of the next closest brand). Guides let followers meet the creators of the platform’s compelling content. Reels feature short looping videos that are usually funny, while Videos feature longer content (usually between 1 to 2 minutes) profiling creators. Story Highlights include IG Tips with helpful clips for creators, Hello World with visionary futuristic content, and Moment with quirky content that’s perfect for sharing on Instagram. 505 million followers.

National Geographic lets followers experience the world through the eyes of National Geographic photographers. With photos and videos of the planet’s animals and ecosystems, some of it through corporate partnerships, the content drives the mission of National Geographic to explore and protect our planet, including the evolution and impact of humans. Story Highlights include COVID Loss, Insurrection, and Dino AR. 221 million followers.

Nike is known for celebrity athlete endorsements, but its Instagram content covers inspirational stories about athletes and sports most people don’t follow. Story Highlights include the Japanese mountain race Ekiden, the rules of 6-Man football, and Norwegian footballer Ada Hegerberg. 218 million followers.

The Ellen Show uses its Instagram account to feature highlights and behind-the-scenes content from the television show. It also provides content for improving the lives of its followers, promoting worthwhile causes, and marketing the show. Story Highlights include Smile, the Bubble community of parents, and Ellen Shop. 119 million followers.

Real Madrid C.F. is the official Instagram profile for the Spanish professional football team, the most popular sports team on Instagram. The team’s page features gameplay highlights and behind-the-scenes content with its players. 117 million followers.

The Spanish football club, FC Barcelona, is just behind its rival, Real Madrid C.F. Current Story Highlights include Gameday Stories, New Kit 21/22, and new player Aubameyang. 108 million followers.

NASA states its goal on its Instagram page, “Exploring the universe and our home planet.” The page mainly posts spectacular images and videos of space and our planet from the Hubble telescope, rovers, and satellites, such as the new NOAA Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite. The Missions Story Highlight contains video links to learn about various ongoing NASA missions, such as returning to the moon, building new giant telescopes, seeking signs of ancient life on Mars, defending Earth from Asteroids, and more. 76.4 million followers.

Victoria’s Secret features images and videos of its models and products. Reels and video content are short (15 to 30 seconds). Content is organized mainly along product lines or seasonal events. Story Highlights currently include Summer, Fabulous, and Swim. 72.5 million followers.

NBA features images and video highlights of game performances, playoffs and NBA draft posts, and additional behind-the-scenes content. Current Story Highlights include Playoff Sched, Playoff Bracket, and NBA Awards. 66.9 million followers.

Marvel Entertainment is the official Instagram profile for Marvel comics, movies, games, and more. Most of the content is from original Marvel feature-length and episodic television productions and promotional content around release dates. Current Story Highlights include Trivia! and three feature releases – Doctor Strange, Eternals, and Shang-Chi. 64.2 million followers.

ZARA, the Spanish fashion retailer, was one of the early adopters of Instagram’s in-app checkout, allowing merchants to sell products within Instagram. ZARA’s content focuses mainly on promoting its current and upcoming collections. Reels videos highlight quirky lifestyle shorts around young people wearing the brand. ZARA’s Instagram profile is a good resource for merchants to monitor the developments of social commerce. 50.4 million followers.

Chanel often posts images and videos of its high fashion products and models, mainly at runway shows, celebrity events, and photo shoots. In addition to highlighting the latest trends, there are also DIY posts to help followers create sophisticated looks. 50.3 million followers.

Gucci uses its Instagram profile to show its provocative designs in richly composed campaigns, highlight its products and accessories, and produce fashion events. Story Highlights feature GucciCosmogonie for a live fashion show on May 16, WearingGucci, and MetGala2022. Guides feature previous campaigns, such as Love Parade Campaign, The Hacker Project, and The Aria Campaign. 48.2 million followers.

Louis Vuitton presents its luxury fashions and accessories through fashion shows, campaign images and videos, and additional behind-the-scenes content like the LVCruise show. 47.9 million followers.

5-Minute Crafts is the Instagram profile for the content creator of the YouTube community. It features images and videos on DIY projects and crafts to experience the joy of doing it yourself. Reels are under 30 seconds, while full videos are around 3 minutes. 46.7 million followers.

