My Top SEO Tutorials for Beginners

Search engine optimization may seem overwhelming. Luckily there are many helpful educational resources for getting started.

Here are my favorite SEO tutorials for beginners.

Helpful SEO Tutorials

“The Beginner’s Guide to SEO“ from Moz is an in-depth tutorial on how search engines work. It covers the fundamental strategies that make websites search-engine-friendly.

Topics include how people interact with search engines, keyword research, myths and misconceptions about search engines, and measuring and tracking performance. It also includes a handy SEO glossary.

—

“Search Engine Optimization Starter Guide“ is an official overview from Google. It describes how to help search engines crawl, index, and understand site content. It also addresses what to avoid.

The guide doesn’t explain critical link-building tips but does address promoting your content on social media and niche communities.

—

“The Beginner’s Guide to SEO“ from Ahrefs features sections such as keyword research, on-page optimization, link building, and technical topics. It also has a separate section for local SEO segmented by niche.

—

“The Ultimate Guide to SEO in 2023“ by HubSpot includes the free, downloadable “Complete SEO Starter Pack.” Many chapters have videos for deeper understanding. The guide also lists “further resources” for in-depth learning.

—

“Complete Ecommerce SEO Guide (2024)“ from Shopify focuses on ecommerce and includes creating an SEO strategy, keyword research, site architecture, and more. This guide is shorter than the others in this list, but it’s a solid overview of SEO essentials for ecommerce.

—

“The complete Wix SEO guide: Everything you need to know“ from the prominent site-builder platform addresses SEO integrations and helpful third-party tools.

—

“WordPress SEO: the definitive guide“ from Yoast, the WordPress plugin, explains essential configuration tactics for the popular content management platform.

Advanced Tactics

Practical Ecommerce’s “10 Do-it-yourself SEO Tips to Save Money” is our longstanding, frequently updated rundown of pointers.

Our “SEO How-to“ series is 12 installments explaining how search engines work and how to plan your optimization strategy. Much of the series is for folks who already own a site. It includes sections on diagnosing errors, managing migrations and redesigns, and mitigating risks when changing content or URLs.