Turn Shoppers into Brand Advocates

Turning shoppers into brand advocates transforms the customer lifecycle into a profit-generating flywheel.

An ecommerce customer lifecycle is a process with steps. It’s different from a flywheel, a model of continuous improvement. Combined, they create a reinforcing loop that drives customers and revenue.

Ecommerce Customer Lifecycle

A customer lifecycle generally has five broad steps — from discovering a brand or product to becoming an advocate for the business.

Stage Description Marketing Engage A person becomes aware of a product or brand. It is the opportunity to introduce that shopper to the company. Referrals, reviews, recommendations, advertising, content marketing, social media marketing, affiliate marketing. Aquire The shopper purchases a product. Referrals, reviews, recommendations, content marketing, social media marketing, advertising, email marketing, affiliate marketing, and on-site merchandising. Nurture Provide an excellent post-purchase experience. Build a relationship with the new customer. Content marketing, email marketing, text messaging, social media marketing, and retargeting ads. Retain Customer purchases again and is engaged with the store via email, text messages, or social media. Content marketing, email marketing, text messaging, social media marketing, and retargeting ads. Encourage Advocacy Convince repeat customer to become a brand advocate for the business. Content marketing email marketing, text messaging, social media marketing, loyalty programs, affiliate marketing, personalized support, contests, user-generated content, and outreach.

Ecommerce marketers often focus on one or two of these steps. For example, some marketers spend most of their time engaging and acquiring shoppers. This is essential work but unending.

Marketers relying on advertising to engage customers will never eliminate paid acquisition or reduce its cost. Growth will be proportional to investment.

In contrast, the same marketers could develop brand advocates and soon find steps one (Engage) and two (Acquire) filled with referred shoppers.

By no means should ecommerce stores stop advertising. But they should think of customer lifecycles as flywheels.

Connecting Stages

Business flywheels have rules. First, the virtuous cycle means each flywheel step moves smoothly to the next. For example, many marketing teams are good at moving shoppers from engagement (Engage) to purchase (Acquire).

A prospect moves from the Engage step to Acquire when she has enough context to make a purchase. Ecommerce marketing teams are usually very good at this part of the wheel. They run ads, monitor clicks and visitors, and measure conversions.

Moving a shopper from Acquire to Nurture should be just as smooth. Perhaps this requires a post-purchase email sequence encouraging the shopper to join a newsletter. Or it may be a thank-you note from the store.

Each step should lead to the next. Encourage Advocacy becomes the final step, leading back to Engage. The store’s advocates have become marketers, exposing potential customers to the business. Thus Engage now includes both referred and purchased shoppers.

Ease

The second rule of a business flywheel is each rotation is easier. This becomes true when marketers focus on the entire cycle and encourage advocacy.

Here is a hypothetical example. What if every brand advocate produced one prospect for each rotation of the flywheel? Assuming the company ordinarily obtains 100 engaged shoppers each cycle, advocacy could lead to 47 more engaged shoppers by the fifth rotation.

Stage 1st Cycle 2nd Cycle 3rd Cycle 4th Cycle 5th Cycle Engage 100 110 121 133 147 Aquire 20 22 24 27 29 Nurture 17 19 20 23 25 Retain 14 16 17 20 21 Encourage Advocacy 10 11 12 14 15

With brand advocates, the top of the cycle (Engage) is growing because customers beget customers.

Effectiveness

The third rule for a business flywheel is each rotation is more effective.

This, too, is true when marketers consider the entire lifecycle.

In the example above, more prospects are entering the Engage step, and thus more into Acquire, Retain, and Encourage Advocacy.

Flywheel

A linear conversion process implies an ending. Thus marketers often focus on the steps that produce immediate sales.

But transform that process into a flywheel, and suddenly advocacy is not the end but the beginning of greater opportunity. Develop promotional tactics for each step in the cycle. The increased flow boosts revenue and profit without more investment.