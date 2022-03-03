5 Content Marketing Ideas for April 2022

In April 2022, content marketers might publish seasonal listicles, act as creators, discuss sustainability, profile customers in action, or focus on music appreciation.

Content marketing is the act of creating, publishing, and promoting articles, videos, podcasts, and similar to attract, engage, and retain customers. In some ways, it is the ultimate form of inbound marketing.

It is not, however, easy. Content creation requires an almost unending fount of ideas. So to help, here are five content marketing ideas you can use in April 2022.

An April Listicle

A listicle is an article in list form. It is one of the most popular formats for writing online. Ranker, Listverse, and Buzzfeed are examples of websites devoted to listicles. This article is a listicle.

As a form of writing, listicles are very good at connecting or enumerating related items or ideas. Businesses can use the format to compare products, services, or similar. Listicles also effectively explain otherwise complex topics in ways that a reader might skim.

Consider creating listicles specific to the activities or interests of your company’s customers.

Here are a few example titles businesses could use this April.

Workwear shop: “Top 15 Wet Weather Jackets for Construction Workers.”

Garden supply store: “19 Veggies to Start Growing in April.”

Luggage merchant: “The 15 New Travel Restrictions Hitting Travelers in April.”

Cleaning solutions brand: “The 10 Dirtiest Things in Your House, and How to Clean Them.”

Launch a Creator Series

The next phase of content marketing could be creator marketing.

Creators are the folks who make and share content online, often as individuals or as small companies. Top creators include Pat Flynn, James Clear, Phillip McKernan, Dorie Clark, and Paul Davids. Their business is the content they produce.

James Clear, for example, is the best-selling author of “Atomic Habits,” but a popular email newsletter drove the book’s success. Paul Davids is a musician, but his online tutorials and lessons have millions of views.

At least a few folks — such as Scott Belsky, chief product officer at Adobe — have suggested that businesses start creating content similar to creators’.

In April, consider getting your company’s creator series started with several articles, a newsletter, or a video channel that emulates creator content.

Keep America Beautiful Month

April 2022 is Keep America Beautiful Month. It is an opportunity to encourage Americans to keep their community clean, green, and beautiful.

From a content marketer’s perspective, it may also be a chance to describe how your business is reducing waste or promoting sustainability.

For example, REI has started releasing an annual sustainability and stewardship report. It describes what the company is doing to reduce negative environmental impacts.

Action Profiles of Customers

Companies presumably love their customers, the source of success and profit.

In April 2022, consider celebrating your customers as they do the things they love. You might call this your customer-in-action profile. Imagine a video interview wherein the customer is doing (or at least describing) what she loves.

For inspiration, check out this video profile of photographer Ben Baker.

Music Appreciation

April is a musical month. It is International Guitar Month and Jazz Appreciation Month.

April 3 is National Film Score Day.

April 11 is both National Barbershop Quartet Day and National Eight Track Tape Day.

Music could make sense for some companies’ content marketing in at least three ways:

Playlists and song lists,

Musician profiles,

Music as it relates to products.

A company that sells, say, kitchen and dining supplies could produce content in each of the above categories.

For a playlist, the company could publish something similar to Bon Appétit magazine’s “We Made You 6 Perfect Dinner Party Playlists, You’re Welcome.” The article describes several playlists and embeds a Spotify player.

The store’s content team could profile musicians known for their love of food. For example, the foul-mouthed rapper Action Bronson (Ariyan Arslani) is renowned for his love of food. A secondary option could be a conversation about food with an emerging musician.

Finally, it may be possible to talk about music in the context of products the store sells. An article titled “Jimi Hendrix’s 5 Favorite Dishes and How to Prepare Them” could include spaghetti and red sauce, strawberry shortcake, and several others. The article could also have a list of tools and appliances the store sells.