9 Cloud Storage Services with Encryption

As businesses move their sensitive data to the cloud, security becomes an increasing concern. However, many cloud storage platforms now offer sophisticated encryption features for minimal cost.

Here is a list of secure cloud storage platforms. All of these offer encryption and additional security features to prevent breaches and foil ransomware. Several offer free plans.

IDrive is a secure storage service with helpful features. Transfer and store files with 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) “zero-knowledge” encryption with a user-defined key that is not stored anywhere on the servers. Back up unlimited PCs, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices into a single account. Files and folders will be synced in real-time across all the devices that you link using IDrive. Snapshots provide a historical view of data for point-in-time recovery and help protect against ransomware. IDrive retains up to 30 previous versions of all files backed up to your account. Price: Free plan offers 5 GB. Personal plan is $52.12 for the first year for 5 TB. Business plans start at $149.62 for the first year for unlimited computers.

—

SpiderOak is based on a zero-trust architecture where, by default, nobody is trusted either inside or outside of the infrastructure. SpiderOak provides a suite of security services for secure storage, access, group collaboration, and communication. SpiderOak encrypts using 2048-bit RSA (a widely-used, public key cryptosystem) and 256-bit AES. Data is encrypted locally, uploaded encrypted, stored encrypted, and sent back to a user’s registered device encrypted. No trace of your original password is ever uploaded to SpiderOak with your stored data. Use the “Share Room” feature to share files securely with others through a web-based interface. Create temporary, self-destructing links to single files in your backup. Sync your data between all your devices, regardless of your operating system. Price: One Backup plans start at $6 per month.

—

MEGA offers lots of secure space with a promotional 50 GB for creating an account. MEGA features zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption, two-factor authentication for an additional security layer, and file versioning and recovery features to counter ransomware attacks. Share files and folders with anyone effortlessly and in real-time across all your devices — even if they don’t have a MEGA account. Set keyed links with an additional password and a link expiry date. MEGA is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux, including syncing among platforms. Price: Free plan offers 15 GB. Premium plans start at $6.01 per month for 400 GB.

—

pCloud lets you save your files on your laptop, phone, or the web. pCloud encrypts using 4096-bit RSA for users’ private keys and 256-bit AES for per-file and per-folder keys. Organize employees in teams and set group permissions or give individual access levels where needed. Have all of your account activity recorded in detailed logs and access previous versions of your files. Offers zero-knowledge so that no service provider has access to your files. pCloud has annual and lifetime plans. Price: Free plan offers 10 GB for signup. Paid plans start at $47.88 per year for 500 GB.

—

Sync.com offers ample secure storage for a low price. It features end-to-end zero-knowledge encryption and TLS protocol (a successor to SSL) for optimal protection, real-time backup and sync, 365-day file history and recovery, and more. Multiple users can work from the same set of folders. File requests, password protection, notifications, expiry dates, and permissions ensure that you’re always in control. Backup your files automatically in one centralized location and keep them synced across all of your computers and devices. Price: Free plan offers 5 GB. Premium plans start at $8 per month for 2 TB.

—

Egnyte is a solution for content collaboration, protection, compliance, and threat prevention. Share files easily and securely while controlling the use of future data or resharing. Egnyte uses the standard 256-bit encryption and TLS protocol. Keep data on your servers for more control over your environment. Access company files via secure web, desktop, tablet, and mobile apps, as well as within third-party cloud services such as Slack, Salesforce, Gmail, and Teams. Price: Plans start at $10 per month for 1 TB.

—

Tresorit is an end-to-end encrypted storage service for businesses. Tresorit encrypts every file and relevant metadata on your devices with unique randomly generated encryption keys. Create end-to-end encrypted links to share with and receive files from anyone. Add download limits, expiration dates, and passwords for additional security. Enforce 2-step verification for increased security. Accessing files is only possible with a user’s unique decryption key. Tresorit is available across all devices and on all browsers. Price: Plans start at $10.42 per month for 500 GB.

—

OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud storage service that offers many tools for a low price. Easily store, access, and discover your individual and shared work files in Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams, from all your devices. Securely share files and collaborate in real-time using Word, Excel, and PowerPoint across the web, mobile, and desktop. OneDrive offers 256-bit AES encryption and two-factor authentication. However, it does not have zero-knowledge encryption. Store important files and images with an added layer of protection in OneDrive Personal Vault. Easily recover files from accidental deletes or malicious attacks; administrators can manage security policies to keep your information safe. Price: Free plan offers 5 GB. Paid plans start at 100 GB for just $1.99 per month.

—

Dropbox is a secure storage service for content collaboration. Create, store, and share cloud content from Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Microsoft Office files, and Dropbox Paper alongside traditional files in Dropbox. Keep your team’s files and the conversations about them in the same place. Dropbox uses 256-bit encryption and TLS protocol. It also features single admin login to manage multiple teams, an admin console and audit log, and granular sharing permissions. Price: Free basic plan offers 2 GB. Business plans start at $15 per month for 5 TB.