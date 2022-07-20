Charts: Global State of Venture Capital Q2 2022

According to a new “State of Venture” report (PDF) by CB Insights, during Q2 2022 $108.5 billion in global venture capital funding was raised across 7,651 deals, representing the largest quarterly percentage decline in deals (and the second-highest decline in funding) in a decade.

—

Retail technology refers to the digital tools and innovations utilized by merchants — brick-and-mortar and ecommerce — for in-store and supply chain operations. According to the CB Insights report, retail tech funding in Q2 2022 fell 43% from the previous quarter to $13.2 billion.

—

CB Insights data shows that with a combined 69% in Q2 2022, the U.S. and Asia held the top two spots in global deal share.

—

Crunchbase is a platform for finding information about private and public companies. It provides prospecting software powered by that info.

According to Crunchbase’s data, the second quarter of 2022 saw a sharp decline in global funding as investors stayed away from later-stage deals. Funding in Q2 2022 dropped 26% quarter-over-quarter and 27% year-over-year.

“Seed” or “angel” investors are usually the first in a business, followed by venture capital firms, and finally, private equity. “Technology growth” is a private-equity round raised by a company with a previous venture round.