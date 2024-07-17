Analytics & Data

Charts: Outlook of Gen Zs and Millennials 2024

July 17, 2024 •

Roughly 30% of Gen Zs and Millennials believe the economic situation in their countries will improve over the next year.

That’s according to Deloitte’s “2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey” (PDF), published in May. Deloitte surveyed 14,468 Gen Zs (teenagers to late 20s) and 8,373 Millennials (late 20s to mid-40s) across 44 countries to explore their attitudes about work and the world around them.

While the data shows just over 30% believe their overall national economy will improve, many more believe their personal financial situation will get better.

In addition, per the survey results, Gen Zs and Millennials are willing to take action on environmental issues.

Moreover, according to the data, frequent generative AI users across both cohorts are likely to think the technology will improve their work/life balance and positively impact their work.

