Charts: Global Workforce Outlook Q2 2024

Over a third of workers globally have seen a significant role change in the past year. That’s according to PwC’s fifth annual “Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey,” released last week.

In March 2024, PwC surveyed 56,600 individuals across 50 countries and territories who are employed or actively seeking work.

Forty-five percent of respondents stated they had to learn new tools and technology in the previous 12 months to perform their job.

–

Per the survey, CEOs value technology benefits more than employees.

–

Most survey respondents had used generative AI (such as ChatGPT and DALL-E) at least once in the past year, although very few did so routinely.

–

Moreover, nearly all of gen AI’s daily users expect advantages while recognizing possible difficulties.