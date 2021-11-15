Ecommerce Product Releases: November 15, 2021

Here is a list of product releases and updates for mid-November from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on shoppable video, B2B fulfillment, social commerce, shopper protection, and shipping enhancements.

Ecommerce Product Releases

Linktree launches Shopify integration. Linktree, a linking platform, has integrated with Shopify. Users can now launch a Shopify storefront on their Linktree to boost discovery and drive sales. Shopify on Linktree grants users straightforward utilization of its platform, facilitating easy management across multiple touchpoints.

GoDaddy acquires Pagely. GoDaddy has announced it agreed to acquire Pagely, the company that invented managed WordPress in 2009. Leveraging Pagely’s platform and cloud expertise, GoDaddy plans to build a WooCommerce SaaS platform providing the highest levels of performance. WooCommerce is the leading open-source ecommerce software. GoDaddy will continue investing and advancing its current WordPress and WooCommerce offerings to support small businesses and website designers and developers.

BigCommerce launches TikTok advertising coupon program. BigCommerce has announced a new coupon program with TikTok to give matching ad credits to qualified merchants, encouraging them to explore TikTok’s suite of ad services. Merchants in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada that spend $300 on ads will receive $1,000 in advertising credits from TikTok and BigCommerce. Merchants can directly access the TikTok For Business app via the BigCommerce Channel Manager, creating a one-click experience to place the TikTok pixel, sync their catalogs, and ultimately begin producing ad campaigns.

Vimeo to acquire Wirewax and Wibbitz, expanding its platform for shoppable video. Vimeo, a video software service, has announced agreements to acquire Wirewax, an interactive and shoppable video provider, and Wibbitz, an enterprise video creation suite. The two companies bring proprietary technology and products to Vimeo. Wirewax combines artificial-intelligence-based object tracking with a drag-and-drop interface to help enterprises create interactive video experiences, such as shoppable videos and immersive product demos. Wibbitz provides a video creation suite for marketing, communications, and media teams to produce and collaborate on company-branded videos at scale.

Cart.com teams up with Extend for shopper product protection. Cart.com has announced a partnership with Extend, a provider of extended warranty and product protection plans. The partnership offers Cart.com merchants a new revenue stream and increased customer satisfaction by leveraging Extend’s API-first platform and proprietary insurance stack. Extend furthers Cart.com’s mission to give brands of all sizes access to ecommerce capabilities previously available only to large online retailers.

ShippingEasy announces new integration with Buy on Google. ShippingEasy, a shipping software service for ecommerce merchants, has announced an integration with Buy on Google, wherein shoppers can purchase products from retailers without leaving Google search results. The integration will automatically pull commission-free orders from Google directly into merchants’ ShippingEasy platform, alongside other integrated stores, where merchants can apply shipping rules, access discounted shipping rates, and batch-print orders.

ShipBob launches B2B fulfillment suite. ShipBob, a fulfillment platform for small and medium-sized ecommerce businesses, has announced the launch of its B2B fulfillment suite and new API capabilities, enabling its merchants to sell throughout the entire B2B ecosystem, including retail dropshipping and wholesale shipping. With the release, ShipBob achieves EDI compliance and offers a retail dropshipping service and expanded tools for brick-and-mortar purchases in the U.S.

Pinterest launches Pinterest TV and live-shopping from creators. Pinterest TV, a new service, is a series of live, shoppable episodes featuring creators on Pinterest. Pinterest TV episodes are refreshed each weekday and available for pinners to view on-demand. Each Friday, products drop in a live-shopping setting where pinners can take advantage of discounts from brands. Hosts will have a shopping toolbox to enable live shopping experiences, including displaying remaining inventory and a limited-time-offer module for discounts. Pinterest is also launching a virtual studio where producers work directly with creators to develop unique content.

PayPal and Amazon to enable Venmo at checkout. PayPal has announced that it will team up with Amazon to allow Venmo’s more than 80 million U.S. users to pay at checkout using their linked bank account and Venmo balance. The collaboration launches next year in the U.S. for purchases on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile shopping app.

ShipStation expands Google integration with shipping and returns offerings. ShipStation, an ecommerce shipping service, has expanded its integration with Google to enable sellers to enhance their product listings with accurate estimated shipping speeds. Sellers can also process returns directly in the Google Merchant Center. Consumers will see the estimated shipping speeds on Shopping ads, free listings, and Buy on Google listings.

Pitney Bowes expands shipping portfolio with acquisition of CrescoData. Pitney Bowes has announced the acquisition of CrescoData. The Singapore-based platform integrates roughly 85 commerce channels through a single API, enabling the mapping and automating of product, stock, and order data. This acquisition enhances Pitney Bowes’ product offerings for mid-high volume ecommerce shippers and accelerates its enterprise shipping and locker strategy.