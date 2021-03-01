February 2021 Top 10: Our Most Popular Posts

Since 2005 we’ve published thousands of articles, webinars, and podcast episodes to assist ecommerce merchants. What follows are the most popular articles that we published in February 2021. Articles from early in the month are more likely to make the list than later ones.

Google stated in November that Core Web Vitals would become a ranking signal in May 2021. When Google announces such a change, heed the warning. The sooner you prepare, the better the chance of preserving or improving your organic search traffic. Read more…

Content marketing is the act of publishing articles, videos, and similar to attract, engage, and retain customers and prospects. What follows are five content marketing ideas your business can use in March 2021. Read more…

Here is a list of product releases and updates for late January from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on user experience tools, monetizing newsletters, promotional incentives, fulfillment, and hiring a developer. Read more…

Ridge wallets launched via a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Ultra-thin, metal-clad, with RFID protection, the wallets are enormously popular in the U.S., with $50 million in sales in 2020 alone. Influencer marketing has driven much of the growth. Read more…

The pandemic has forced many B2B companies to add ecommerce capabilities quickly to keep orders flowing. The transformation is almost certainly permanent, changing how the companies operate. It’s also incomplete. Read more…

Generating informative and meaningful content can strengthen a brand and provide value to its customers. There are many tools to help. Here is a collection of new and updated tools to write and distribute content. Read more…

TikTok is a relative newcomer to the social media world, having launched as A.me in 2016 in Beijing, China. Once viewed as a passing phase, TikTok now has more than 200 million downloads in the U.S. and 2 billion worldwide. It’s among the most downloaded apps in Google Play and the Apple App Store. Read more…

Google has a storied history with services for ecommerce products. The first was Froogle. Then Google Base absorbed Froogle. Both provided a method for merchants to inform Google about their products to improve visibility in organic search results. Read more…

Selling directly to consumers online is no longer just for start-ups. As brick-and-mortar sales decline because of Covid-19 and store closures, established brands are focusing on digital sales. Even before the pandemic, the traditional model of manufacturers selling to wholesalers who then sold to retailers was faltering. Read more…

The right software can help create compelling product videos, clips, or ads to share on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, or anywhere else. Many free video editors offer basic, easy-to-use features as well as advanced tools and effects for professional-quality. Here is a list of free video editors. Read more…