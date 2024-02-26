New Ecommerce Tools: February 26, 2024

Every week we publish a rundown of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce and omnichannel merchants. This installment includes updates on cross-border transactions, subscription sales, order tracking, streaming commerce, order management systems, fulfillment, and delivery.

Got an ecommerce product release? Email releases@practicalecommerce.com.

New Tools for Merchants: February 26

Wix partners with Global-e for merchants to sell internationally. Wix, a SaaS website builder, has partnered with Global-e Online, a direct-to-consumer cross-border ecommerce platform, to offer Wix merchants an international selling option. With Global-e, merchants can provide customers with localized payment methods and checkout, support multiple currency transactions, benefit from customizable pricing, and tailor offerings to specific markets.

Ordergroove unveils Bundles Suite for recurring revenue. Ordergroove, a subscription platform for retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, has introduced Bundles Suite. Through APIs, merchants can deliver subscription bundle experiences, including Fixed Kits, Build Your Own Bundle, and rotating clubs such as Surprise & Delight and Planned Series. Ordergroove’s subscription and membership clients include L’Oréal, Dollar Shave Club, La Colombe Coffee, Bonafide Health, and The Honest Company.

AfterShip enables Apple Wallet Order Tracking. AfterShip, an automated delivery tracking service supporting USPS, FedEx, DHL, UPS, and many other carriers, has enabled Apple Wallet Order Tracking to allow shoppers to receive real-time delivery updates and track online orders through Apple Wallet. The feature is available to AfterShip’s merchant customers. By clicking the Track with Apple Wallet button on a merchant’s order confirmation page, order tracking page, or within email and SMS notifications, shoppers can add order information to Apple Wallet and receive updates on order status.

Pinterest launches streaming TV show with Tastemade. Pinterest has launched its first streaming show, Deliciously Entertaining, developed and produced in partnership with Tastemade, the food and travel media company. The new cooking and lifestyle series is available on the Tastemade streaming channel with an actionable and shoppable experience on Pinterest. Hosted by cookbook author and internet personality Danni Rose, the 10-episode series features guests such as Lance Bass and Joy Cho.

eBay launches Active Listings to help merchants sell faster. eBay sellers can now create markdown sale events directly from the Active Listings tab. Sellers will start seeing personalized recommendations on the tab, with actionable tips to help sell items faster. When they act on the recommendations, sellers see an updated experience to set up automated offers based on considerations such as category, price, and condition.

Cart.com launches Constellation Order Management for merchants. Cart.com, an ecommerce and logistics provider, has launched Constellation OMS, making the company’s order management software available as a standalone offering. Constellation OMS unifies commerce, from product discovery to package delivery, giving merchants visibility and control across channels and locations. Enterprises can buy and deploy Constellation OMS software to streamline existing operations or outsource omnichannel fulfillment to Cart.com.

Salesforce releases Marketing Cloud Growth for small businesses. Salesforce has announced Marketing Cloud Growth, a new edition of Marketing Cloud to help small businesses grow with customer management, AI, and data. Marketing Cloud Growth connects automation with sales, service, and commerce, built on Salesforce’s trusted customer platform, Einstein 1. Marketers can also get started with Data Cloud, accessing the first-party data needed to leverage AI to create more personalized customer experiences.

TD Bank launches tap-to-pay on iPhone for small and micro businesses. TD Bank has launched tap-to-pay on iPhone, enabling small and micro U.S. businesses to use mobile phones for point-of-sale transactions. Businesses can accept in-person, contactless payments without needing additional hardware, and use tap-to-pay on iPhone to complement their storefront POS systems.

TaskUs leverages Amazon Web Services to power TaskGPT. TaskUs, a provider of outsourced digital services to grow brands and provide customer experience, is using Amazon Bedrock to power TaskGPT, giving clients the ability to deliver generative AI-powered responses to simple or process-oriented customer service questions. AWS Bedrock’s unified API approach allows TaskGPT to leverage Amazon’s and third-party genAI foundation models. TaskGPT delivers secure, genAI-fueled responses in multiple languages, 24/7, to increase efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Mollie Capital to provide financing to U.K. merchants. Mollie, a Europe-based payment processor, has announced the U.K. launch of Mollie Capital, allowing retailers to bypass traditional lenders and borrow up to £250,000. Merchants who have processed payments with Mollie for 90 days can apply. The application process takes as little as five minutes, and once approved, the funds are transferred within 24 hours.

DHgate partners with Seel to offer on-time delivery guarantee. DHgate, a global B2B marketplace, has partnered with Seel to empower customers to shop sustainably and risk-free with Seel’s On-time Delivery Guarantee. For a small fee and with just one click, DHgate shoppers can get a full refund on their purchase in the case of fulfillment delays while offsetting the carbon footprint that comes with the international ecommerce supply chain.