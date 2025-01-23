New Ecommerce Tools: January 23, 2025

Every week we publish a rundown of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce merchants. This installment includes updates on generative AI search, website builders, fulfillment, marketing platforms, reverse logistics, mobile payments, cross-border ecommerce, and click-to-cancel requirements.

Got an ecommerce product release? Email releases@practicalecommerce.com.

New Tools for Merchants

Perplexity releases Sonar API with real-time AI search. AI search engine Perplexity has launched Sonar and Sonar Pro API, enabling developers to integrate Perplexity’s generative search capabilities with real-time information and citations. Sonar API is the base version, which is cheaper and quicker and includes citations and the ability to customize sources. Sonar Pro API can handle in-depth, multi-step queries with added extensibility, such as double the number of citations per search, more nuanced searches, and follow-up questions.

Wix and Worldline partner to expand ecommerce payments in Europe and Asia. Website builder Wix has partnered with payment provider Worldline in select Europe and Asia Pacific countries. New and existing Worldline customers can access Wix’s platform to build and manage an online store. Wix users can leverage Worldline’s local payment processing services and distribution networks.

Amazon launches portal to help FBA sellers with reimbursable opportunities. Amazon has launched an “Inventory Defect and Reimbursement” portal to streamline seller operations and provide transparency into Fulfillment by Amazon’s defects practices. Sellers can manage inventory defects and reimbursements within warehouse lost, warehouse damage, and customer returns — all through the IDR portal. Sellers get visibility into defects and their status, detailed information for each defect, a view of defects from multiple reports and policy checks, and insights into defect frequency and the resolution rationale.

Veho launches premium economy delivery service. Veho, a technology company operating alternative U.S. delivery platforms, has launched a Premium Economy service for parcel delivery in five days or less. Veho says Premium Economy will provide a cost-effective alternative to USPS and UPS services and is well suited for consumer brands shipping lightweight parcels, subscription brands shipping non-perishable goods, and third-party logistics providers.

Omnisend adds reporting functionality to its ecommerce marketing platform. Ecommerce email and SMS platform Omnisend has launched upgraded reporting functionality, allowing merchants to analyze emails, SMS, and push notifications in one reporting platform for any date range. Businesses can now compare the performance of each channel with full data history, comparisons of each channel’s revenue, and control over sales attribution to different channels.

DHL Supply Chain acquires reverse logistics platform. DHL Supply Chain, part of logistics provider DHL Group, has acquired Inmar Supply Chain Solutions, a division of Inmar Intelligence and a returns solutions provider for the retail ecommerce industry. The acquisition will result in 14 return centers joining DHL Supply Chain, expanding the company’s North American footprint, which currently stands at over 520 warehouses. DHL Supply Chain will strengthen its returns capabilities to include product remarketing, recall management, and supply chain performance analytics.

Swap and Avalara partner on cross-border commerce. Swap, an ecommerce logistics platform, has partnered with Avalara, a provider of tax compliance automation software. Swap and Avalara will collaborate to enable cross-border compliance for brands selling on marketplaces and platforms. According to Swap, the integrated offering reduces cross-border complexity and compliance risk and ensures timely payments of duties, taxes, and fees.

Amazon launches a suite of foundational models. Amazon has launched Nova, a suite of foundation models to help businesses leverage artificial intelligence. By tapping into a company’s data sources, Amazon Nova can deliver tailored insights, recommendations, and more. Nova features natural language understanding, integration with popular business apps, price performance, and enterprise-grade security features. Use cases include customer support, content generation, data analysis, and personalized product or service recommendations.

Deluxe launches mobile app dlxPAY for merchants. Deluxe, a payments and data company, has launched dlxPAY, a mobile app to enhance the payment experience for merchants and partners. dlxPAY offers merchants a suite of features to streamline payment processing, including real-time transaction management, advanced security, and customizable notifications. Additionally, the app integrates with Ingenico’s Moby 5500 card reader device, adding flexibility for businesses that require mobile payment solutions, including contactless and Europay, Mastercard, and Visa chip card acceptance.

Cloudways hosting launches AI-powered diagnostic solutions for SMBs. Cloudways, part of DigitalOcean Holdings, is launching Cloudways Copilot, a suite of AI services that bring intelligent managed hosting to small- and medium-sized businesses. Cloudways Copilot empowers digital businesses to address website-related problems by automatically detecting, diagnosing, and supporting the resolution in real time. The rollout of AI-powered issue diagnostics is the first phase of the Cloudways Copilot launch.

Chargebee subscription management helps with click-to-cancel requirements. Chargebee, a subscription management platform, has announced that its Retention feature helps businesses meet the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s new click-to-cancel requirements. The FTC now mandates a straightforward cancellation process for consumers, targeting subscription services that use features such as automatic renewals or free-to-pay conversions. Chargebee Retention helps businesses comply with the new requirements and provides insights into why customers leave.