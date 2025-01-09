New Ecommerce Tools: January 9, 2025

Every week we publish a list of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce merchants. This installment includes updates on marketplaces, supply chain platforms, shipping, returns, cross-border payments, and AI-generated product videos.

New Tools for Merchants

TalkShopLive introduces TSL Shoppettes for product videos. TalkShopLive, a video commerce platform, has introduced TSL Shoppettes, short-form shoppable videos for social commerce. TSL Shoppettes enable merchants to schedule up to 90-second vertical videos featuring one to five items each. The videos allow consumers on Meta platforms to purchase products with a simple “Shop” comment, triggering direct links to buy via Instagram DMs or Facebook Messenger.

Meta tests eBay listings in Facebook Marketplace. Meta is launching a test for Facebook users in Germany, France, and the U.S. to browse eBay listings directly on its Marketplace and complete the transaction on eBay. Meta is conducting the trial as it seeks to resolve European Union charges leveled last year of anti-competitive behavior. E.U. antitrust regulators accused Meta of illegally shutting out competitors by tying Marketplace to its social network.

USPS offers new same-day and next-day services for volume sellers. The U.S. Postal Service has announced plans to offer same-day and next-day services, but with limitations. USPS Ground Advantage Next Day Priority will offer competitive pricing to meet the needs of businesses with threshold daily shipping volumes of 10 pieces at 10 pounds or less. It’s also offering same-day and next-day deliveries through USPS Connect.

Poshmark partners with Loop to transform missed returns into resales.. Poshmark, a fashion resale marketplace, and Loop, an operations platform for Shopify brands, are partnering to transform missed returns into resale opportunities. The partnership addresses a common consumer pain point: missing a return window or attempting to return a final sale item. Available to U.S. shoppers across Loop’s network of merchants, the new service allows consumers to resell non-returnable items on Poshmark while creating new revenue streams for the merchants.

Avataar releases a tool for creating AI-generated product videos. Avataar, a generative AI-powered content platform, has released Velocity, a tool that creates low-cost product videos from a link. The company’s optional API can integrate with merchants’ platforms to create product videos automatically.

Supply chain platform Tecsys launches an order management connector for Shopify. Tecsys, a provider of supply chain management tools, has announced the availability of its OrderDynamics OMS connector for Shopify to help merchants streamline fulfillment. The OrderDynamics connector integrates with Shopify stores, providing real-time inventory updates across fulfillment centers, warehouses, and stores. Participating brands have up-to-date stock data, preventing overselling and stockouts and allowing for more accurate and timely deliveries.

Later acquires social influencer app Mavely. Later, a platform for influencer marketing and social media management, announced its acquisition of Mavely, which helps brands monetize content. According to Later, the $250 million acquisition accelerates its ability to deliver full-funnel impact and measurable ROI for marketers while enabling creators to maximize their earnings through social commerce. Later’s AI predictive analytics will leverage first-party performance data from Mavely’s network of more than 120,000 creators.

FedEx launches cross-border ecommerce in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. FedEx has launched FedEx International Connect Plus, a shipping service for packages weighing up to 20 kg, in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. FICP offers full tracking visibility for merchants and customers. The service includes notifications to recipients and the ability to choose delivery location, date, and time, including weekends and evenings, via FedEx Delivery Manager.

StoryStream unveils AI-powered video commerce solutions. StoryStream, a provider of AI-driven social shopping and ecommerce content, has launched an AI-powered video commerce platform. According to StoryStream, the platform empowers brands and retailers with immersive storytelling, shoppable videos, and live commerce for personalized and dynamic shopping experiences.

WordPress.com launches Studio Sync for local development. WordPress.com, the website building and hosting platform by Automattic, has released Studio Sync, a tool that synchronizes the hosting platform with Studio, its free and open-source WordPress development app. With Studio Sync, merchants keep local Studio sites connected to WordPress.com.

Briskpe launches a unified platform for cross-border payments. Briskpe, an international payments provider, has introduced a unified cross-border platform integrating account-to-account transfers and card collections powered by PayU and PayPal. Per Briskpe, the platform enables exporters, service providers, and marketplace sellers to manage international transactions efficiently. Briskpe charges a flat 1% fee on account-to-account transactions. The platform supports six major currencies: British pounds, euros, and dollars from the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Singapore.