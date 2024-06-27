New Ecommerce Tools: June 27, 2024

Once a week we publish a list of new products from companies offering services to online sellers. This installment includes updates on AI-powered search, subscriptions, social commerce, chatbots, local shopping, reverse logistics, live shopping, and retail media networks.

Got an ecommerce product release? Email releases@practicalecommerce.com.

New Tools for Merchants: June 27

Daydream raises $50 million in seed funding to build an AI-powered search engine for ecommerce. Daydream, an AI-powered platform designed to change how people shop online, has raised a $50 million seed round co-led by Forerunner Ventures and Index Ventures with participation from Google Ventures and True Ventures. Launching in beta this fall, Daydream will introduce its first shopping category, a personalized experience powered by a built-in search engine that offers a better way to find and discover women’s and men’s fashion.

Amazon opens Subscribe & Save for seller-fulfilled orders. Amazon is expanding its Subscribe & Save program to seller-fulfilled products. Subscribe & Save offers discounts on frequently used products if buyers schedule future purchases. Amazon will automatically enroll eligible, replenishable products at the default discount set in Subscribe & Save settings. Previously set discounts for Fulfillment by Amazon Subscribe & Save will apply to a seller-fulfilled Subscribe & Save selection starting June 27.

TikTok introduces revamped location pages for local shopping and destinations. TikTok has enhanced the landing pages for select U.S. locations, including Boston, New York, and Texas. Instead of merely displaying videos tagged with a specific area, the platform now organizes content into categories such as “shopping” and “food & drink,” making it easier for users to find relevant videos. Additionally, a new “explore more places” button integrates with Apple Maps, providing a view of businesses in the area with details such as address and prices.

Captiv8 launches Branded Storefronts for social commerce. Captiv8, an influencer marketing platform for enterprise brands, has launched Branded Storefronts, which harnesses creator storytelling and personalized product curation to deliver a social commerce experience outside of social networks. Creators can now maintain a single storefront that enables all their social content to be shoppable. Branded Storefronts paired with Captiv8’s measurement and affiliate offerings allow companies to track, analyze, and optimize the shopper experience in real time.

Meta introduces AI chatbots, messaging tools, and a Threads API. Meta has introduced three products to help businesses and creators engage and grow. First, an AI chat feature (built with Meta Llama 3) for companies on Messenger will help consumers purchase products and obtain customer support. Second, using Ads Manager, select advertisers can soon create, organize, and send paid marketing on Messenger. Third, Meta is launching a Threads API to help businesses and creators manage their presence at scale.

Threekit launches Visual Discovery AI to help shoppers navigate ecommerce. Visual commerce specialist Threekit is launching Visual Discovery AI, enabling shoppers to explore product catalogs in a personalized way. According to Threekit, Visual Discovery AI can guide shoppers through educational brand experiences and technical product purchases. The search tool can interpret personal text or prompts and make associations based on user intent, producing personalized search results.

Reverse logistics solution firm ReturnBear expands into U.K. ReturnBear, a reverse logistics platform for ecommerce returns, is expanding its operations into the U.K. ReturnBear’s platform provides automated self-serve returns and optimized logistics strategies such as consolidated cross-border brand shipments, offering brands access to 1,000-plus Canadian locations, with processing hubs in Canada and the U.S.

Target releases gen AI technology to team members. Target is rolling out a generative AI tool to team members at all of its nearly 2,000 stores. The tool, called Store Companion, is a custom gen-AI-powered chatbot that answers on-the-job process questions, coaches new employees, supports store operations management, and more. The initiative is part of Target’s broader strategic approach to using gen AI to empower its team, enhance the guest experience, and support the company’s long-term growth.

Button launches retail media inventory offering for retailers, publishers, and creators. Button, a commerce optimization platform, has unveiled a retail media offering, enabling retailers, publishers, and creators to access a retail media network. The inventory solution connects with ad platforms such as Microsoft Advertising and TripleLift, a programmatic ad platform. According to Button, the platform is designed to bridge the gap between retailers’ on-site advertising and the audience reach of publishers and creators. Retailers extend their on-site advertising capabilities to premium publisher and creator audiences while publishers and creators unlock a new revenue stream.

Live-shopping platform Voggt integrates with Amazon IVS Real-Time Streaming. Online marketplace Voggt, which combines live video and ecommerce, has integrated Amazon Interactive Video Service, a managed live-streaming service that uses the same streaming technology and global infrastructure as Twitch, the live-stream service. By implementing Amazon IVS Real-Time Streaming, Voggt says it dropped its average latency from 12 seconds to 60 milliseconds. Voggt averages 7,000 auctions and 300 shows per day on Amazon IVS, totaling around 30,000 live-stream broadcast hours per month.

Pacvue introduces AI integrations across its product suite. Pacvue, a retail media facilitator across marketplaces, has unveiled several AI capabilities to enhance its product suite. The new features include a copilot commerce companion, generative content for product images, AI review for real-time analysis, and AI insights for measurement and reporting.