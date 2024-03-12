New Ecommerce Tools: March 12, 2024

Every week, we publish a rundown of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce and omnichannel merchants. This installment includes updates on promotional tools, AI-based website builders, payment platforms, email and text marketing, logistics, AI assistants, video game commerce, and merchant financing.

Got an ecommerce product release? Email releases@practicalecommerce.com.

New Tools for Merchants: March 12

Wix.com launches AI website builder. Wix.com has launched an AI website builder based on conversational chat. Users describe their intent and goals and receive a unique website with features such as scheduling, ecommerce, event management, and more. Customization options include layout, theme, text, images, and apps. Users can refine the site by editing or regenerating.

eBay automates “Offers to Buyers” discounting tool. eBay Store subscribers can now automate sending offers to buyers. Instead of manually initiating offers, merchants can choose the criteria across selected inventory and set the offer terms. Resulting offers will automatically go to eligible buyers interested in existing and new listings. Merchants set how long automatic offers will run, with a maximum of 150 days.

Chatfuel launches AI Sales Agents. Chatfuel, a messaging provider for businesses on social media platforms, has announced the availability of a suite of autonomous generative AI agents. Chatfuel says its sales-focused AI agents are optimized for SMBs in ecommerce, enabling customers to proceed through the sales cycle without human involvement. These agents focus on sales workflows such as cross-selling and follow-ups, FAQs, order processing, and other related tasks. Chatfuel already integrates with Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

TalkShopLive launches Instagram “Shoppable Simulcast.“ Video commerce and retail media platform TalkShopLive has launched “Shoppable Simulcast” with Instagram. The product debuted with a livestream featuring artist, producer, songwriter, and actor Benny Blanco preparing recipes from his new cookbook. TalkShopLive’s innovation allows any of its live streams to be simulcasted on a seller’s Instagram account while keeping the shopping element intact. The Instagram integration comes after TalkShopLive launched its Shoppable Simulcast product and first destination with Facebook.

Reddit introduces Pro toolkit for businesses. Reddit has launched Pro, a free suite of tools for businesses to grow an organic presence on that platform. Reddit Pro features AI-powered insights, performance analytics, a pro dashboard, and publishing tools to help draft and schedule profile posts. Reddit Pro users can extend the reach of organic posts with the click of a promote button.

PayPal launches Complete Payments for SMBs in Canada and the U.K. PayPal Complete Payments, a global solution for small and mid-sized enterprises, has launched in Canada, the U.K., and roughly 20 European markets. The solution enables SMBs in those regions to accept various payments, including PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit and debit cards, and more than 20 alternative payment methods. PayPal integrates with several ecommerce platforms, including Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce.

Viva.com launches Merchant Advance in Europe. Viva.com, a cloud-based neobank powering card acceptance in 24 European markets, has launched Merchant Advance, a business credit service. Merchant Advance offers transparent capital based on merchant acquiring data and payment history, providing instant loan disbursement. Merchant Advance is available in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain, with more European countries coming soon.

Sendlane adds Forms to its retention marketing platform. Sendlane, a retention marketing platform for ecommerce brands, has launched a Forms tool to help merchants grow email and SMS lists. The tool features customizable layouts, advanced targeting, and comprehensive performance data. Choose from multiple mobile and desktop layouts to collect consent via email, SMS, or email and SMS. Capture lead details and key data points with inline, pop-up, and banner forms.​​

Logistics provider Geodis launches a multi-carrier parcel shipping platform. Geodis, a global logistics provider, has launched a multi-carrier parcel shipping solution, ​​offering direct carrier connections to optimize ecommerce fulfillment operations. The platform allows customers to directly contact carriers in Geodis’s current network and additional regional and Latin American carriers for an integrated global parcel transportation strategy. According to Geodis, the platform integrates with external warehouse management systems and popular ecommerce platforms to streamline the fulfillment process.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available for Venmo and PayPal Zettle in the U.S. PayPal has announced that Tap to Pay on iPhone is available for Venmo business profiles and PayPal Zettle users in the U.S., enabling them to accept contactless card and digital wallet payments directly on their iPhones with no additional cost or hardware. Businesses can add taxes, receive tips, send receipts, and issue refunds. Sales proceeds will settle quickly into a business’s Venmo or PayPal Zettle account.

Xsolla unveils Web Shop 2.0 to power D2C sales for game developers. Xsolla, a video game commerce company, has introduced Xsolla Web Shop 2.0 to help mobile game developers construct direct-to-consumer monetization strategies. Xsolla Web Shop 2.0 features advanced LiveOps tools, A/B testing, a loyalty program, personalized offers, and one-click payments with Xsolla Wallet. Xsolla is also unveiling Instant Web Shop, a fully-functional. templated online store that can power purchases in as little as 24 hours.