New Ecommerce Tools: March 4, 2024

Every week we publish a rundown of new products from companies offering services to ecommerce and omnichannel merchants. This installment includes updates on generative AI, cross-border payments, recommerce, email marketing, shopping carts, B2B commerce, customer management, and chatbots.

New Tools for Merchants: March 4

Marketing platform Klaviyo launches AI tool. Klaviyo, a platform for ecommerce email and SMS campaigns, has launched Klaviyo AI. Merchants can now access AI to generate high-performance email content, optimized web forms, and complex segments based on audience prompts. Klaviyo AI capabilities also include predictive analytics, product recommendations, personalized benchmarks, automated A/B testing, and guidance to keep emails out of spam folders.

Nexi and Woo expand payment options for merchants across Europe. ​​Nexi, a digital payments provider, has partnered with ecommerce platform WooCommerce to provide merchants with payment options across Europe. The collaboration includes the integration of Nexi checkout plug-ins, which are dedicated ecommerce payment acceptance solutions for each market and region. Nexi’s local checkout solutions are tailored to needs across a fragmented European ecommerce marketplace.

Reflaunt partners with DHL on branded resale. Reflaunt, a platform for fashion resale, had partnered with DHL to expand capabilities, following a one-year pilot with DHL Supply Chain in Poland. Reflaunt will offer brands a platform to power their resale operations. DHL Supply Chain will manage the logistics process, from item handling, inspection, grading, photography, and digital entry into Reflaunt, to the core functions of inventory management, storage, pick-and-pack, and outbound distribution.

GoDaddy launches generative AI tool. Airo is Godaddy’s new generative AI tool to assist small businesses. Immediately after registering a domain. GoDaddy Airo automatically generates content for the registrant, including logos, website, email account, product descriptions for uploaded photos, and an option to obtain a limited liability corporation. Airo can also generate email marketing campaigns, a social media calendar and posts, search engine ads, and more.

Thinkstack launches AI chatbot builder. Thinkstack has launched a platform to help businesses of all sizes create and deploy advanced GPT-4 customer support chatbots. The platform allows users to create and embed one free chatbot on any website. Thinkstack says its AI chatbot maker enables bot training through online knowledge bases, manual Q&A feeding, conversion in 90-plus languages, and integration with leading platforms such as Zapier, Whatsapp, Shopify, and Salesforce.

Growify launches a marketing attribution platform. Growify, an ecommerce analytics provider, has launched its advanced marketing attribution software. Its dashboard provides an overview of marketing performance across multiple sources, including Shopify, Instagram, Facebook Ads, and Google Ads. Merchants can tailor insights to their business objectives and streamline campaign optimization by measuring the performance of creative content.

Retail tech platform Lily AI integrates with Shopify. Lily AI, a technology platform for retailers and brands, has launched its direct integration with Shopify stores. Brands and retailers on the Shopify platform can automatically export their catalog to Lily AI for enhanced product attributes, including trends, occasions, styles, and synonyms, to increase discoverability, conversion rates, and customer satisfaction.

Bluesky Commerce launches Evolv Storefront. Bluesky Commerce, an ecommerce technology and consulting firm, has launched Evolv Storefront, an out-of-box, production-ready, scalable headless commerce storefront. According to the company, Evolv Storefront provides fast performance, an optimized UX, accessibility to WCAG Level AA standards, and advanced preloaded features.

Salesforce launches Einstein Copilot for customer relationships. Salesforce has announced the public beta availability of Einstein Copilot, its conversational and generative AI assistant. According to Salesforce, Einstein Copilot can answer questions, summarize and create content, interpret complex conversations, and automate tasks on behalf of a user — all from a single user experience within Salesforce’s AI applications. Einstein Copilot is available in beta globally for Sales Cloud and Service Cloud, with Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud available later in 2024.

Trustly and Socure partner on open banking payments. Socure, a provider of AI for digital identity verification and fraud prevention, and Trustly, an open banking payments platform, have announced a partnership, offering merchants streamlined onboarding alongside guaranteed pay-by-bank services. By integrating Socure’s ID+ platform and AI-driven predictive analytics with Trustly’s direct banking integrations, the partnership offers know-your-customer compliance, fraud detection, and ID verification while providing instant and guaranteed open banking payments.

OroCommerce announces integration on Salesforce AppExchange. ​​OroCommerce, a B2B digital commerce platform, now integrates with Salesforce AppExchange. The integration combines an ecommerce platform for manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers with Salesforce’s customer relationship management tools. OroCommerce states that its clients can now deliver seamless digital commerce experiences without needing to rip and replace their CRM or manually synchronize data.