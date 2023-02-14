Ecommerce Product Releases: February 15, 2023

Here is a list of product releases and updates for mid-February from companies that offer services to online merchants. There are updates on live video commerce, shipping services, customer experience tools, social commerce, and multi-storefront management.

BigCommerce expands Multi-Storefront to accelerate time-to-market and growth. BigCommerce has announced that Multi-Storefront, previously for enterprise merchants, is now available as a self-service feature and accessible to small and midsize merchants directly within their BigCommerce store. BigCommerce merchants of all sizes can now manage multiple stores in a single dashboard with enterprise-grade tools at an affordable price.

Stage TEN and Shopify launch live video commerce. Stage TEN and Shopify have announced the launch of live video shopping in Shopify’s consumer-facing Shop app, giving merchants a new way to reach audiences for real-time, conversational commerce experiences. Stage TEN was selected as the live video commerce alpha partner for Shopify’s new “Shop Minis” program, where technology providers can extend functionality directly into the Shop app environment. The integration is currently the only way for merchants to set up a live video commerce channel in Shop and reach its network of active shoppers.

ShipStation announces GlobalPost carrier integration. ShipStation, a cloud-based ecommerce shipping service, has announced a new integration with GlobalPost, an international shipping carrier for small and medium-sized businesses. The integration allows ShipStation users to scale to new markets by making international shipping easy and affordable. GlobalPost ships to over 220 countries and has access to an extensive network of last-mile carriers, giving merchants excellent service at affordable rates.

TikTok launches Promote to boost organic content. TikTok has launched Promote to give its community a way to turn organic content on TikTok into ads. TikTok included new targeting and boosting features in Promote to help drive traffic back to the creators’ profiles, and better target desired audiences. Access Promote via users’ video settings, Business suite, or Creator tools.

Nosto launches site search within its Commerce Experience Platform. Nosto, a Commerce Experience Platform, has announced the launch of ecommerce site search. Following its acquisitions of search technologies Findologic and SearchNode in 2022, Nosto’s new search product leverages more than a decade of technical ecommerce search experience. The new feature combines with Nosto’s core capabilities, allowing for highly personalized search results. ​​Nosto’s search also promises a fast go-live and ease of use through intuitive dashboards and prebuilt templates.

Flexport launches Shopify app for global shipping. Flexport’s Shopify app provides a one-stop, integrated platform for small and medium-sized businesses to meet their global trade needs. Merchants can now quote, book, track, and ship products to the U.S., with additional port coverage coming this year. Merchants can seamlessly integrate their product library from their Shopify store, gain SKU-level visibility to inventory in transit, and choose the right ocean freight shipping service for their business, including less-than-container-load (LCL) and full-container-load (FCL).

Shipt announces accelerator program for small businesses in five cities. Applications have opened for LadderUp, an accelerator program from retail technology company Shipt. Small businesses in Atlanta, Birmingham, Detroit, Houston, and Washington, D.C., can apply. If selected, the owners will go through an extensive 8-week course from retail industry leaders on driving sustainable growth and building a financial foundation. Additionally, Shipt will provide each participating retailer who completes the program with $5,000 to invest in ecommerce.

Sync2Sell launches new marketplace integrations for Lightspeed users. Sync2Sell.com now enables Lightspeed Retail and Lightspeed Omnichannel users the ability to sync their shops to Facebook and Instagram. Users can control marketplace ecommerce business within their point-of-sale system. Lightspeed Commerce helps entrepreneurs run both retail locations and ecommerce websites.

Infosys introduces Equinox Studio for hyper-personalized ecommerce. Infosys, a global player in digital services, has launched Equinox Studio to help businesses shape, integrate, publish, and manage next-generation commerce experiences from a single low-code/no-code cloud-native platform. Equinox Studio allows businesses to propagate change on a near real-time basis and the capability to manage sites across multiple markets and brands.

Ware2Go expands fulfillment capabilities through an agreement with Whitebox. Ware2Go has announced a new strategic agreement with the ecommerce agency Whitebox to enable merchants of all sizes with access to marketplace advertising assistance, enhanced Amazon and marketplace fulfillment services including Fulfillment by Amazon prep, broader retail compliance capabilities, additional delivery options beyond 1-2 day, and more.

Shippo’s ecommerce clients can access discounted FedEx rates. Shippo now offers ecommerce merchants the ability to access discounted FedEx shipping rates without creating a FedEx account. Merchants can generate labels for FedEx Ground Economy and FedEx International Connect Plus and ship packages up to 70 pounds and 130 inches in length plus girth. Sellers can use their own custom boxes.

Bambuser partners with TikTok Shop in U.S. Bambuser, a video commerce provider, has announced a partnership with TikTok Shop to make it easier for TikTok merchants to access live shopping features and connect with the TikTok community in the U.S. market.