28 Instagram Tools for Ecommerce Marketing

Instagram is among the largest global social networks, with over 200 million commercial accounts and 2 billion monthly active users. It’s an opportunity for businesses to market to new and existing customers, drive engagement, and grow a brand.

Here is a list of tools for marketing on Instagram. There are tools to create and edit images and videos, schedule and auto-publish campaigns, track user activity, and generate sales. Most of these tools are free or have freemium plans.

Meta Tools

Meta Business Suite is the central platform to manage marketing and advertising activities on Instagram and Facebook. Create or schedule posts, Stories, and ads for your business. Publish to both Instagram and Facebook without switching accounts. Schedule posts and Stories, save them as drafts or upload creative assets to the media library. Manage your inbox, and create automated responses for faster replies. Build ads, track insights and trends, and access additional tools and settings.

Ads Manager lets you manage advertisements for Instagram and Facebook. Create and design ads in a step-by-step process. View, change, and monitor all your Meta campaigns and ad sets. Adjust the ads to maximize your budget.

Instagram Insights provides metrics about overall trends across followers. View Insights for specific posts, Stories, Reels, and Live videos to measure performance and engagement. Insights is free — available for business and creator accounts.

Commerce Manager is a tool to manage your product catalog and sales on Instagram and Facebook. Create and manage catalogs, set up a shop, view sales activity, and enable checkout. Explore reports with data visualizations for informed decisions. Toggle shop reporting between Instagram and Facebook. Find tips, resources, and tools to track progress toward your goals with a personalized marketing plan.

Third-party Tools

Later is a social media management platform and link-in-bio tool for every social network. Plan, analyze, and publish content. Auto-publish is available for single images, videos, carousels, Stories, and Reels on Instagram, as well as TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Moderate and reply to comments using the Conversations tool, and get detailed analytics to optimize your content. Use Linkin.bio to turn your Instagram profile into a mini web page. Price: Plans start at $18 per month.

Buffer lets you plan and publish content for Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn from one dashboard. Preview and schedule upcoming Instagram posts, carousels, and campaigns. Auto-publish posts, carousels, and Reels directly to Instagram. Drive traffic and sales to your shop from your Instagram bio. Plan and set reminders for Stories and TikTok videos. Receive a mobile notification when it’s time to share. The free plan provides three social channels and 10 scheduled posts. Price: Basic is free. Premium plans start at $5 per month.

Combin is a marketing and content planning tool for Instagram. Its Growth tool contains features for audience targeting, analysis, management, and engagement. Audit your audience and interactions. Filter for only relevant users. Search and target influencers and audiences. Improve your marketing through growth and performance reports. The Scheduler tool lets you auto-publish Stories and posts months in advance. Drag and drop a handful of images and turn them into scheduled Stories. Price: Starter is free. Paid plans start at $15 per month.

Tailwind is a marketing app that unifies social and email marketing into a single platform. Generate a personalized marketing plan. Transform photos into social media posts and emails in one click. Automate your social publishing and email sequences. Tailwind picks the post times when your audience is most responsive. Use popular and hyper-relevant hashtags. Drive traffic from Instagram with a shoppable Smart.bio feed. Price: Basic is free. Premium plans start at $12.99 per month.

Minter.io provides advanced insights into your Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn followers. Find out which posts and stories resonate most with your audience, when posts get the most likes and comments, and which hashtags trigger engagement. Compare your follower growth, posts, engagement and reach rates, likes, comments, and stories. Price: Plans start at $9 per month.

SocialPilot streamlines social media management. Manage multiple Instagram accounts. Create Reels, Stories, carousels, or posts. Schedule the first comment with hashtags to magnify your reach, geotag a location, or tag other profiles for a more significant impact. Set up Stories reminders to maximize engagement with your audience. Improve your productivity with a flexible calendar and mass scheduling capabilities. Price: Plans start at $25.50 per month.

Social Blade is an analytics website to track and measure growth across multiple social media platforms — including Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Get global metrics for any content creator, live streamer, or brand. Rank your content to see what works, find influencers, and monitor competition. Price: Plans start at $3.99 per month.

Repost is a tool for re-sharing on Instagram to showcase how others interact with your brand, products, services, and events. Give shoutouts to your community members. Repost your favorite photos and videos while giving credit to the original creator. Price: $4.99 per month. Day Pass for $1.99.

Leetags is a hashtag generator for Instagram. Quickly assemble, use, and save popular real-time hashtags. Search thousands of hashtag categories and subcategories. See the number of posts for each hashtag. Price: $3.99.

Blog2Social is an automation tool to share content from a WordPress site to social media platforms. Auto-post, re-share, cross-post, and auto-schedule your content across multiple social platforms. Price: Basic is free. Premium plans start at $7 per month.

SocialInsight.io is a platform for marketing on Instagram. Schedule posts, analyze results, and identify and manage followers. Monitor engagement, follower growth, interactions, and more. Get weekly and monthly emailed reports. Price: Plans start at $29 per month.

Phlanx is a tool to audit social media engagement. Use the engagement calculator to measure your audience. View stats on posts to evaluate success. Compare the statistics of different Instagram accounts and competitors. Audit influencer accounts for real or non-active followers and engagement rates to see if they fit your brand. Price: Plans start at $39 per month.

SnapWidget lets you display posts from Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube on your website to increase followers. New social media posts automatically appear on your site. Price: Free. Paid plans start at $6 per month.

Promo is a tool to create compelling Instagram video ads and Stories, product and explainer videos, and more. Create an ad or story in seconds with prebuilt templates. Access over 100 million premium photos and videos from Getty Images and iStock. Choose from thousands of ready-made templates. Quickly match each video to your brand’s style by adding a logo, colors, and fonts. Price: Plans start at $25 per month.

Mojo is an app for creating Stories and Reels for Instagram. Mojo features over 500 animated templates, original text styles, music, and more. Easily customize templates with your own photos and videos or use stock content to drive a message. Create multi-page Stories and add music to the sequence. Price: Basic is free. Premium plans start at $3.33 per month.

Biteable is a tool to create and edit videos using customizable templates. Biteable applies your brand identity to all content. Fine-tune your videos with advanced controls for animations, audio, and timing. Liven up your videos with voice-overs and a library of premium tracks. Track views, duration, and viewer location for every video you share. Price: Plans start at $49 per month.

VSCO is an app for creating and editing photos and videos. Access 10 free presets, or pay to access the complete preset library. Transform your videos on mobile with premium presets, filters, effects, and advanced editing tools from its photo editor. Tell a video story and make a moving collage by layering videos, images, and shapes. Adjust the opacity of any layered media to create a range of customized gel colors and double exposures. Price: Free. Premium membership is $29.99 per year.

Canva is a graphic design tool to create social media posts, presentations, logos, and more. Canva’s Instagram Stories maker offers thousands of templates to add color, flair, and personality. Create dynamic Stories by uploading and adding videos to your favorite templates. Collaborate and comment on projects in real-time. Price: Basic is free. Pro is $119.99 per year.

InstaSize is a photo and video editor and resizer. Access over 130 filters and effects. Crop and export images and videos for any format size, including Instagram Stories, TikTok, and Snapchat. Price: Free. Offers in-app purchases for premium features.

Pixlr is a photo editing tool with an extensive library of effects. Transform your photos with various creative photo filters and professionally crafted templates. Remove backgrounds in a single click. Use the Photomash Studio to produce profile pictures, product images, and more. Price: Basic is free. Premium plans start at $4.90 per month.

InShot is a video and photo editor with professional features. Easily edit and merge videos, add motion to layers, and resize for social media. Add music, transition effects, text, emoji, filters, blur the background, and more. Price: Free. Offers in-app purchases for premium features.

Adobe Lightroom is an app to create, edit, organize, store, and share photos across any device. Edit brightness, contrast, and more. Apply filters with premium presets for every style. Get step-by-step tutorials. Price: $9.99 per month.

Vimeo Create offers a smart, quick video maker. Choose from 2,000 video templates. Make your video stand out with animated graphics, filters, and layouts. Add your logo. Share, embed, or download your videos. Price: Plans start at $6.75 per month.

Prequel is a filter and effects app for editing photos and videos. Access 800 effects and filters to match any style. Use the templates to create quality aesthetic videos. Features 30 custom fonts, music, stickers, gifs, and intro effects to add style to your content. Price: Free. Offers in-app purchases for premium features.