Charts: U.S. Retail Ecommerce Sales Q2 2022

The Census Bureau of the U.S. Department of Commerce released (PDF) on August 19, 2022, the estimated second-quarter 2022 retail ecommerce sales in the United States, which stood at $257.3 billion, up 2.7% from the 2022 first quarter.

The Department of Commerce defines ecommerce sales as those for “goods and services where the buyer places an order, or the price and terms of the sale are negotiated over an Internet, mobile device, extranet, electronic data interchange network, electronic mail, or other comparable online system. Payment may or may not be made online.”

The estimated $1,778.6 billion in total retail sales — ecommerce and brick-and-mortar — for Q2 2022 represents an increase of 1.9% from Q1.

—

According to the DoC, ecommerce accounted for 14.5% of the total U.S. retail sales in the second quarter of 2022.

–

The Q2 2022 ecommerce estimate climbed 6.8% over Q2 2021, while total retail sales grew by 7.2% during the same timeframe.