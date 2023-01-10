Please Take Our Short Reader Survey

Please take a minute to respond to our latest reader survey. We do this periodically to help ensure our editorial content matches your needs.

Our Winter 2023 survey consists of five quick multiple-choice questions.

Beyond that, there’s an optional suggestion box and an optional signup form for a chance to win one of four $25 Starbucks gift certificates.

The survey takes just a minute or two. Your answers — which are confidential — will help us tailor our articles, webinars, and podcasts to you and your business.

Thank you!

Take the survey. >